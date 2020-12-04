GOLF

Emiliano Grillo shot an 8-under 63 that gave him a three-shot lead going into the weekend at the Mayakoba Golf Classic in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

The second round was delayed by one hour by heavy rain in the morning, and it was not completed before it was too dark to continue. No one was close enough to catch Grillo, who was at 12-under 130. It will be only the fifth time in 136 starts on the PGA Tour that he has a share of the lead after any round.

Tony Finau one-putted six consecutive holes in the middle of his round, four of them par saves and none tap-ins, and posted a 66. He was at 9-under 133, along with Tom Hoge, who had a 67.

LPGA: Jessica Korda carded a 2-under 69 for the second straight day in the Volunteers of America Classic, earning a share of the lead with Anna Nordqvist and 19-year-old Yealimi Noh at The Colony, Texas.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Andy Sullivan shot a 4-under 68 and will take a two-stroke lead over Matt Wallace into the final round of the Golf in Dubai Championship.

• Jamie Donaldson grabbed a share of the lead at the South African Open in Sun City with a 9-under 63, one shot off the course record.

Donaldson joined South African player Christiaan Bezuidenhout (67) at the top of the leaderboard at 10 under.

COLLEGES

FOOTBALL: Marv Marinovich, who captained Southern California’s national championship team in 1962 as a two-way lineman and famously employed his strength and conditioning methods to groom one of his sons, Todd, into becoming quarterback for the Trojans, has died. He was 81.

After a three-year career in the American Football League with the Oakland Raiders, Marinovich was hired by owner Al Davis as one of pro football’s first strength and conditioning coaches. He later opened his own sports performance, training and research center, where his clients included NFL stars Troy Polamalu and Jason Sehorn, Tyson Chandler of the NBA and baseball player Steve Finley.

Under his father’s tutelage, Todd Marinovich became a high school star, and later led USC to a Pac-10 title and a victory over Michigan in the 1990 Rose Bowl. But he began to rebel against his father’s strict methods, and after being a first-round NFL draft pick, the younger Marinovich’s career was eventually derailed by drug problems and years of arrests.

• The Southeastern Conference announced that Vanderbilt’s game at No. 11 Georgia, which can’t be played Saturday because of coronavirus concerns, will be moved to Dec. 19 if Georgia doesn’t qualifying for the league championship game.

Vanderbilt was forced to postpone Saturday’s game because the Commodores’ roster fell below minimum requirements.

BASEBALL

MLB: The Texas Rangers hired Chris Young as executive vice president and general manager, bringing the former Rangers pitcher home to work under president of baseball operations Jon Daniels.

Young, 41, pitched 13 seasons in the majors, the first two with the Rangers after the 6-foot-10 two-sport standout grew up in Dallas and played baseball and basketball at Princeton. He had been an executive with Major League Baseball since May 2018.

BASKETBALL

WNBA: The New York Liberty won the draft lottery and will have the No. 1 pick for the second consecutive year.

Unlike last season when New York took Sabrina Ionescu with the top pick, there is no clear-cut consensus choice as the No. 1 pick, with a host of talented college seniors, including Louisville’s Dana Evans, UCLA’s Michaela Onyenwere, Arizona’s Aari McDonald and Tennessee’s Rennia Davis leading the way.

It could get more complicated, though, as the NCAA granted all basketball players an extra season of eligibility because of COVID-19, so all four could decide to go back to school next year.

