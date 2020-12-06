Former Portland Public Schools Superintendent Emmanuel “Manny” Caulk, who left the district in 2015 to take a job in Kentucky, has died at age 49.

Caulk served as Portland superintendent from 2012 to 2015, at which point he accepted a job as superintendent for Fayette County Public Schools in Kentucky, a system with about 42,000 students.

“The Fayette County Public Schools community mourns the loss of our ‘Servant Superintendent’ Emmanuel ‘Manny’ Caulk, who has led the district since 2015,” the district said in a statement on its website. “A champion for children and a warrior for social justice, Manny spent his lifetime opening doors of access and opportunity for others.”

Caulk died Friday after a short medical leave, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader. He had previously undergone an 18-hour operation to remove a malignant tumor from his sinus cavity in 2015, shortly after he was hired in Kentucky.

“Portland Public Schools is very grateful for former Superintendent Emmanuel Caulk’s dedication and service and extends its deepest sympathies to his family,” the Portland school district said in a Facebook post Saturday.

Prior to his arrival in Maine, Caulk held assistant superintendent positions in Philadelphia and Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He also held several other jobs in education, including as a teacher at a juvenile detention center and as an elementary and high school principal.

In Portland, he established important new ties to the business community and improved community outreach while using data-driven metrics to measure student achievement. He also helped the district navigate significant budget issues, brought on in part by a shift in teacher retirement costs from the state to local districts. Caulk’s tenure was also marked by a plan to launch a virtual school within the district, though that proposal was withdrawn following criticism from the state commissioner of education and the city’s mayor.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »