In your editorial on vaccination for COVID-19 (“Our View: First vaccine doses should go where COVID-19 risk is greatest,” Dec. 3), you appear to support the plan in which the state spells out the order of the four groups that should get vaccinated. First are frontline health care workers, and older adults or those with underlying health conditions; second, those with a high risk of exposure (such as teachers and those who are incarcerated); third, children and essential workers not vaccinated, and fourth, everyone else.
However, the group with a high risk of exposure includes two categories: those who are doing their job (such as teachers), and those who engage in unsafe behavior for their own benefit (such as those attending a wedding presided over by the Rev. Todd Bell; “The preacher and the plague,” Nov. 1).
It only makes sense to provide early vaccination for those who behave responsibly, and not for those who behave irresponsibly. To provide early vaccination for the latter group would amount to subsidizing such irresponsible behavior.
William Vaughan Jr.
Chebeague Island
