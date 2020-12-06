WOOLWICH — Sergeant Greg Siegel retired Friday after 31 years with Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office and 37 years of working in public safety.

He was surprised to find more than 50 members of the sheriff’s office and other area police and fire departments lined up and saluting him in the parking lot of the Taste of Maine.

The number of people who came out to say farewell was overwhelming, Siegel said, standing in the center of a large circle of masked well-wishers. The coronavirus pandemic ruled out the possibility of a retirement party.

“I wanted to be a police officer since I was a little kid, and I got to live my dream,” Siegel said Friday. “I’ve enjoyed myself. Look at the friends I’ve got. I’m going to miss these people.”

Siegel started his career with the Rockland Police Department and then worked at Wiscasset Police Department before starting a three-decade career in Sagadahoc County. A patrol sergeant since 2007, Siegel won two awards for saving a life during his career and was the Sagadahoc’s deputy of the year in 2016.

Siegel won’t be moving on to a life of leisure after retirement. He starts a new job Monday as a judicial marshal at Rockland District Court.

