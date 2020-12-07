NEW YORK — Gregg Williams’ curious call cost the New York Jets their first win – and the defensive coordinator his job.

A person with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Monday that the Jets fired Williams, whose stunning play call Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders was highly criticized by fans, media and even his own players.

The still-winless Jets were seconds away from their first victory until Williams inexplicably called for an all-out blitz against Las Vegas. Derek Carr heaved a perfectly placed 46-yard touchdown pass to Henry Ruggs III — who was in man-to-man, or Cover Zero, coverage with rookie cornerback Lamar Jackson — with 5 seconds left to lift the Raiders to a 31-28 victory.

It left the Jets players, who only moments earlier were celebrating what appeared to be a win, in shock on the sideline. Team captain Marcus Maye took an uncharacteristic swipe at Williams after the game, saying that the defense should have been in a better call in that situation.

It all ended up costing Williams his job.

DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION: The NFL is allowing only virtual interviews of candidates for a variety of football jobs, including coach and general manager, until both teams have been eliminated from playoff contention.

Troy Vincent, who oversees the league’s football operations, believes that will make for more opportunities for a diverse collection of candidates.

“I sent a memo to the clubs talking about the initial interviews being virtual,” Vincent said Monday, “and it allows each of us on the interviewing and education side to actually engage with more people.”

The move is another adjustment during the COVID-19 pandemic. It was first reported by NFL Network.

In a wide-ranging conference call on diversity and inclusion in the NFL, Vincent stressed the importance of adhering to the spirit of the Rooney Rule that was enacted in 2003 to enhance opportunities for minorities to be considered for coaching positions. The rule has since been expanded to other jobs, including general managers and executives at the team and league level.

