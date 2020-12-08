MAINE MEDICAL CENTER

Alexandria Elizabeth Rose Collins, born Sept. 13 to Katelynn Collins of Scarborough and Ryan Jones of Cobleskill, N.Y. Grandparents are Don and Leanne Collins of Scarborough. Great-grandparents are William and Donna Farnham of Oakland and William and Ethel Collins of Scarborough.

MID COAST HOSPITAL

Theo Micheal Hart, born Nov. 16 to Savanna Rose Smith and Jeremy Micheal Hart of Brunswick. Grandparents are Renae Sutherland of Brunswick and Dian and Roger Hart of Sabattus.

Georgia Mary Tidd, born Nov. 20 to Jacob Nolin Tidd and Carolyn Jane Footer of Bath. Grandparents are Donna and Richard Footer of Wiscasset and Grady and Anita Tidd of Hodgdon. Great-grandparents are Bill Ryan of Phippsburg and Linda Bailey of Houlton.

Maeve Margaret Chase, born Nov. 20 to to Sasha A.L. ( Lucey) Doughty and Raymond F. Chase of Windsor. Grandparents are Dolores and John Lee of Lewiston and Maureen and Richard Chase of Whitefield.

Leon Edison Ovalle, born Nov. 21 to Anthony Bruce Ovalle and Jessica Shane (Porter) Ovalle. Grandparents are Marjorie and Howard Dager and Natividad Maldonado and Antonio Ovalle.

Noah Tyler DeLong, born Nov. 25 to Daniel K. DeLong and Margaret R. Vaillancourt of Gardiner. Grandparents are Kerri and Kevin Vaillancourt of Bowdoinham, Christie DeLong of West Bath and Douglas DeLong of Oklahoma.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: