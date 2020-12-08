State health officials reported 12 additional deaths among individuals with COVID-19 on Tuesday along with 274 new infections as Maine continues to experience a troubling surge in infections and mortality from the coronavirus.

The spike in deaths — one of the largest single-day totals to date in Maine — comes one day after Maine set a new record with 427 confirmed or probable cases of the virus. To date, there have been 14,049 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 among Maine residents and 239 deaths, according to the latest figures from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Maine’s seven-day moving average stood at 298 daily cases on Tuesday, compared to 162 four weeks ago.

On Monday, state officials announced that the Maine CDC was scaling back case investigation and contact tracing of COVID-19 because the pace of new cases was exceeding agency staff’s ability to keep up. Rather than attempting to investigate each new case, Maine CDC will focus on those considered at highest risk of severe illness or of spreading the virus to others.

Those include individuals age 65 or older, people under age 18, health care workers and first responders, hospitalized individuals, those with disabilities, people living or working in congregate living facilities — such as nursing homes, group homes, homeless shelters or correctional facilities — and individuals associated with schools or child care facilities.

The change will result in an estimated 40 to 60 percent of individuals with COVID-19 having their cases investigated or contact traced, which is when trained personnel reach out to “close personal contacts” of the individual to advise them of potential exposure and instruct them to quarantine.

People who don’t fall into the vulnerable or high-risk categories will still be notified of a positive test, provided with guidance asked to notify close contacts on their own.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: