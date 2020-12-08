RAYMOND – Roxanne “Roxy” Pettis, 61, of Raymond, died on Dec. 2, 2020 at her winter residence in Englewood, Fla.

She was born Nov. 10, 1959, in Portland, a daughter of Clarence and Barbara (Mansur) Pride. She attended Portland High School and later got her GED and went on to further her education in business at Andover College.

She worked for Shaws for many years and then went on to work for VNA Hospice and drive for R.T.P. She loved to spend time with her family and friends camping, having cookouts, telling stories and laughing with her infectious laugh. Everyone who knew her just loved her and that laugh.

She is survived by her loving husband, Tim Pettis of Raymond and their dog, Buddy; daughter, Heather Martin of Limington; grandchildren Julia Martin of Englewood, Fla., Daniel Martin of Limington, and Owen Volpe of Limington and Buxton,; sister, Tammy Tanguay and her husband Paul of Hollis; nieces and nephews, Matthew Malm and his wife Nikki, Crystal Malm, Felicia Webber, and Paul Tanguay; several great nephews and a great niece; along with many cousins.

A graveside service will be held in the spring at Blanchard Cemetery with a date and time to be announced. Arrangements are in the care of the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 434 River Rd., Windham, ME 04062. To express condolences or participate in Roxanne’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

﻿

