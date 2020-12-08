CHARLEVOIX, Mich. – Andrew Huppé Kadish, 41, passed away suddenly as a result of a car accident on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 in Charlevoix, Mich.

The shock of his passing echoed through his friends and family members. To be fair, Andrew had been shocking everyone since his birth at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City on Nov. 14, 1979. Such a large baby, he broke his collarbone as he came into the world. “Another boy,” his sister Kimberley told her three brothers, Christopher, Matthew, and Alex. As the final child coming into an already funny family, Andrew kept up from the moment he started talking. His parents, Charles Kadish and Anne Huppé, were regularly doubled over with laughter as Andrew cracked jokes about the world as he saw it.

Andrew lived life on his own terms and though he said he wished life could have been easier at times, he stood his ground regardless. This made his time at Cape Elizabeth High School and in the Johnson & Wales Culinary Program difficult, but not impossible. Every person he met said that Andrew was one in a billion, and no one doubted it. He was kind, generous, joyful, and brilliant.

He was a notably talented chef who made everything he touched taste better. He worked long tireless hours in restaurants across the country and cooked for people he loved, though he mostly made frozen Chicken Cordon Bleu for himself. He lived in most parts of the country from New York City to Cape Elizabeth and on to Binghamton N.Y., Rochester N.Y., Beverly Hills, Calif., Charleston, S.C., and finally landing in Charlevoix, Mich. where he met the love of his life, Rani Smith. Together they built a life that he regularly said he adored.

Andrew leaves behind scores of people who thought he was first rate: Rani, his partner, who says he was her best friend; his father, Charles Kadish, who would rather be fishing with Andrew than most anything else; his mother, Anne Huppe, who adored him beyond measure and was there to listen and not judge him when he needed to talk; his siblings who worked hard to give Andrew what they each thought he needed: his brother Christopher Gorelik (fiancée Jennifer), brother Matthew Gorelik (wife Krista), sister Kimberley Moran (husband Dick), brother Alex Kadish (wife Alexa) all loved Andrew knowing him to be one of the kindest, most gentle men they’d ever known; his aunts and uncles who’ve all spent many an evening enjoying Andrew’s food and good will; his nine nieces and nephews, whom he loved and wanted to be happy, will miss his quick wit and funny presents. “I’ll never forget when he wrapped up a head of broccoli for my birthday,” said his nephew, Felix. Some people walk into a market and walk out with some milk or bread, but Andrew would come out with a five course meal planned and ready for a perfect execution, along with three new friends, a phone number, and a pack of Marlboro lights.

His friends here on earth will miss him and think of him fondly. The hope is that Andrew is now reunited with those he truly loved best, his cats, Julia and Mr. Man, and his dog, Chance who’ve been waiting a while to hang with him.

A private family service will be held in the Summer of 2021 at the family plot in Castine, Maine. Andrew would want you to stay home and invite friends over for dinner to tell stories about times you spent with him–as long as they’re happy stories that cast him in a good light. Fair winds and following seas, dear Andrew.

