YARMOUTH — Community theater prevails through the pandemic in Yarmouth as Royal River Community Players end its year of virtual programming with “A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Show.”

After being shut down in March, the Players came together to find a way to continue producing local theater. They decided to do a year of online shows, starting over the summer with “10 Ways to Survive Life in Quarantine” followed by their Halloween special “Stroll Haunted Yarmouth” in a local graveyard.

The 1940s-themed, radio-style rendition of the Christmas classic will feature vintage commercials, sound effects and musical underscoring. Over 40 different characters are brought to life by 27 actors, who range in age from 8 to over 70.

“Our mission is to be a multi-generational community theater,” said producer Jocelyn Handy, who is also the president of the Royal River Community Players board. “We really aim to do shows that the whole family can participate in or watch together.”

Longtime Yarmouth residents Meagan and Keith Monk and their 8-year-old son Silas all contributed their voices to the audio production from the safety of their home.

“We’re all so isolated right now so it was really great to have this opportunity to interact with other people, even if it was each of us interacting from our own homes,” said Meagan. “It’s been especially fun to do something as a family.”

Keith plays Fred, Scrooge’s nephew, and Meagan plays Fred’s wife. Each have additional roles as well.

Silas chimed in with a sample of his lines from the vintage-style commercial, in which he appropriately plays “the little boy.” Keith noted the extra focus on enunciation and accents required for a strictly audio show, especially when each person plays a couple different parts.

The live-recorded show will be available for streaming online anytime Dec. 11-12 and tickets can be bought for $7 on the Players’ website.

“I think it’s a real chance for people to slow down and enjoy something together with their families this holiday season,” Handy said. “It’ll be great to listen to while you’re baking cookies or gathered together in front of the fireplace like your grandparents would’ve 60 or 80 years ago.”

Although the production company was founded only three years ago, Handy says the Royal River Community Players are doing everything they can to stick around.

“We’re still here, we’re still creating theater and we’re committed to continuing to provide performance opportunities,” Handy said. “As long as people want to create, we are here to make that happen.”

