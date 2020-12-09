Jane Fenderson Cabot of Harpswell has been elected president of the non-profit, non-partisan Maine Women’s Giving Tree, a charitable organization serving women, children and families in the Midcoast area.

Cabot worked 11 years for former U.S. Sen. Edmund Muskie and, from 1976-1981, oversaw the daily schedule for First Lady Rosalynn Carter. Cabot also ran the public issues division of M Booth and Associates, a public relations firm, in New York.

She serves on the board of visitors of the Muskie School of Public Service at the University of Southern Maine.

The Maine Women’s Giving Tree has donated nearly $350,000 to local organizations since 2012. Its 75 women members pool their philanthropic dollars to support initiatives in Bath, Brunswick, Freeport, Harpswell, Phippsburg, Topsham, Woolwich and Wiscasset.

This year, the nonprofit awarded $50,000 in grants to 10 nonprofits, including Elder Abuse Institute of Maine, Midcoast Community Alliance, Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program, Midcoast Literacy, Oasis Free Clinic, Sweetser, Telford Housing, The Emergency Action Network, The Gathering Place and Wayfinder Schools.

“Especially during this pandemic year, the resources of so many local groups are stretched to the limit,” Cabot said in a news release, “and it’s vital that organizations like the Giving Tree respond to the crisis as generously and as swiftly as possible.

“We take our responsibilities as local philanthropists very seriously, and we have a rigorous and objective process to review all applications for funding,” Cabot said. “But this year we have decided to accelerate our timetable so that we can award our annual grants in April 2021, nearly two months earlier than originally planned.”

For more information, visit mainewomensgivingtree.org.

