First Congregational Church of Kennebunkport is hosting a Holiday Food Drive to benefit the food pantry of York County Shelter in Alfred. The Drop-off date is Saturday, Dec. 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church on 141 North St., Kennebunkport.

Longtime member of the church, Paul Gauthier, who passed away in June, was passionate for giving to those in need in the community. In his honor and his giving spirit, church members said they wanted to keep the community service alive, and is asking that people join church members in supporting the cause and drop by on Saturday Dec. 12 with nonperishable food items for the food pantry, which serves people in all of York County. Masks and physical distancing are required.

Monetary donations will also be accepted either by mail or in person during the drop off on Dec. 12. Checks should be made payable to First Congregational Church with “food pantry” on the memo line, organizers say. If mailing, send check to 141 North St., Kennebunkport, ME 04046. All donations will be given in total to the food pantry of York County Shelter Programs, Inc.

In addition to this event hosted by church members, the congregation welcomes people to Sunday worship service on the church Facebook page which begins at 9:30 a.m. All are welcome to tune in. The church’s Facebook page is First Congregational Church of Kennebunkport. The service will also be posted on the church’s website, www.firstchurchkport.org.

