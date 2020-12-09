The children of frontline health care workers are among those struggling as the holidays approach, and many of their parents are turning to the Press Herald Toy Fund for help.

A mother from southern Maine who cares for residents in a local nursing home is one example. Her letter to the toy fund sticks close to the facts about her family’s difficult year, but it’s not hard to read between the lines and imagine the stress that the parents and their children are going though as she tries to protect people during the pandemic.

“We are a family of five. Two boys (ages 6 and 7) and a little girl, who is 2,” she wrote.

“(Their dad) had to stop working due to no school or childcare (during the pandemic).

“I am a CNA (certified nursing assistant) at a local nursing home and tested positive, missing three-plus weeks of work due to quarantine for our entire family.”

“Thank you so much in advance.”

• THE PRESS HERALD TOY FUND in the Spirit of Bruce Roberts uses donations from readers to provide toys to thousands of Maine children who might otherwise not receive holiday gifts because of hardships faced by their parents. Now in its 71st year, the fund is accepting applications for toys from needy families in York, Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Androscoggin, Lincoln and Knox counties.

• DONATIONS to help buy the toys can be made at pressheraldtoyfund.org or by writing checks to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund and mailing them to the fund at P.O. Box 7310, Portland, ME 04112.

• FOR MORE INFORMATION, call 791-6672 or go to: pressheraldtoyfund.org.

Year-to-date total: $107,686.25

