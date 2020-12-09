This week, rather than tackling just one issue, I want to dive into several thoughts about different business topics. To steal a format from Mr. Dickens’ holiday classic, some of this will be about our past, our present and our future.

Past: Turning 70 Into 80 Into 90

“I told you so,” is a cruel phrase filled with cynicism and negativity and is rarely productive, but for this example allow me to say, “this has been discussed before” and it bears repeating: Masks don’t only save lives, they save businesses. Back in July, I wrote a massive survey about consumer attitudes towards masking and social distancing, and nearly 3,000 Mainers took the survey.

I can share the full report with anyone who wants it, but here are three top takeaways:

– 50.8% of respondents said they have or would leave a business if they felt unsafe due to bad social distancing practices or improper masking.

– 50.5% of respondents said they would vow not to return to a business because of unsafe Covid-19 practices

– Over 40% said they contact friends in the high-risk category and tell them to avoid businesses they find unsafe

The numbers go on and on. Overall, people who believe in masking and social distancing outweighed those who oppose those things. In the 60-plus age group, pro-mask responses were on average over 10% higher than the average response (meaning if the answer for a question for all respondents was 62% in favor of masking, then the response of the 60-plus age group was over 72%). Nationally, it appears that about 70% of respondents wear masks regularly when they go out and about 30% do not.

To be absolutely clear, the Maine consumers have told businesses how they feel, and every time the 70% sees someone being unsafe inside a business (whether it is an employee or customer), there is a 50/50 chance that customer won’t come back and 40% chance that they will tell their friends not to go to that business too. That matters so much right now.

The efficacy of masks is not the point here. You can believe masks don’t work, but if you’re in a business you love and you don’t respect the masking and social distancing policy, those that see you, will be less likely to return to that business. You are literally harming the businesses you love by not respecting their policies.

Finally, if even one-third of people who don’t currently mask, would heed this advice and we got up to 80% of mask-wearing, we could begin to turn the corner on new cases. If we get to 90% we could wipe it out even sooner. It’s literally up to us. Masks don’t just save lives, they save businesses too.

Present: Businesses Put Community First

Between the unparalleled downtown light display in Brunswick, to the Santa sightings inndowntown Bath, to the auction items at the Midcoast Tree Auction, the out pouring of support for local organizations by business leaders has been tremendous and should be applauded.

The Lights for Hope program that the Brunswick Downtown Association pulled together has made Brunswick one of the most festive downtowns in the state. Their window decorating contest adds to the festive scene too.

The Covid-19 adaptations Main Street Bath has made to their Old Fashioned Christmas in Bath continues to make it one of the premier holiday programs in the state. The program includes the magic letter boxes to Santa, the Neighborhood Decorating contest (for local homes), the Window Decorating contest (for downtown businesses), Santa Sightings on Saturdays and even a non-perishable food drive.

These organizations, just like the Midcoast Tree Auction (more on that below) have been supported by our local business in a magnanimous way that ensures we will keep going strong into 2021. The businesses showing they care about these organizations, is what helps build community. To find out more about shopping and events in downtown Brunswick check out the Brunswick Downtown Association website at www.BrunswickDowntown.org To find out more about the Old Fashioned Christmas in Bath check out the Main Street Bath website at www.VisitBath.com

Present: Midcoast Tree Auction Has Over 50 Auction Lots From Local Businesses

This barely scratches the surface of the impact this event has had, but all total, there are over $14,000 in presents, gift cards and experiences that are being auctioned off online through this Saturday, Dec. 12. The proceeds benefit the Meals on Wheels program, All Saints Parish and our chamber. There are items from over 120 Maine businesses. The auction website is CharityAuction.Bid/MidcoastTreeAuction or you can find the link on the Chamber website or the Midcoast Tree Festival Facebook page. Here is a taste of some experiences you can bid on: Auction lot #44 is to design your own t-shirt with the staff of Artforms in Brunswick. Auction Lot #46 includes overcoming your worst fear: public speaking (what a great gift for a business person). Auction Lot #47 allows you to shadow an actor during a play or get a private acting lesson through The Theater Project. Don’t miss these one-of-a-kind experiences.

Future: The 2021 Moving Forward Business Survey

Our chamber, along with the Maine State Chamber and the Maine Tourism Association, have developed a critical business survey. The online survey was released this week and the link is on the chamber website at www.midcoastmaine.com The survey takes 22-28 minutes to complete the 37 questions, but the purpose is to assess the business needs in Maine as they stand right now. The goal of the survey is to create a full report by mid-January that can be shared with state legislators, county commissioners and municipal leaders so they know exactly what is needed to help our businesses in 2021. There won’t be a more comprehensive business report created to help policymakers. Please take the time and lend your thoughts to this survey that closes Dec. 23.

Cory King is the executive director of the Southern Midcoast Maine Chamber.

