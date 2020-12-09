Fitness center at OceanView named for first residents

OceanView at Falmouth announced it is naming its new 4,000-square-foot fitness center “The Myron and Gladys Hager Fitness Pavilion” in honor of the retirement community’s original residents. The entrance of the Pavilion, which is scheduled to open for resident use later this month, will display a plaque and wall graphic dedicated to their memory.

The Hagers, who moved moved into the community in 1986, lived at OceanView for 26 years before Gladys died in 2012. Myron lived an additional seven years at OceanView until he passed away last January.

In December 2019, Myron made history when he became Falmouth’s oldest living resident at 102 years old. He was presented with the traditional Boston Post Gold Cane, a New England tradition whereby the town’s oldest resident is given a gold-knobbed cane.

“As our original residents, Myron and Gladys Hager contributed greatly to the vibrancy of the OceanView community for decades,” said OceanView at Falmouth Marketing and Sales Director Gloria Walker. “Including them in the name of our new fitness pavilion is a perfect way to honor their memory and ensure their legacy lives on for years to come.”

Hires, promotions, appointments

Town & Country Federal Credit Union announced an organizational change by elevating Jon Paradise to the newly created position of senior vice president of communications, marketing and community outreach. Paradise previously served as the credit union’s vice president of public relations and communications since he joined TCFCU in 2018. During his more than 35-year career in public relations, communications and marketing, Paradise has won numerous awards including the prestigious Edward L. Bernays Award as the top public relations professional in Maine from the Maine Public Relations Council in 2010.

Kelly St. Onge has been promoted from senior account manager to the position of personal insurance department coordinator at the Portland headquarters of Clark Insurance. St. Onge, who has been with Clark Insurance for 16 years, has also earned two Safeco Insurance Awards this year: the Agent of Excellence Award and the Award of Distinction.

RE/MAX Shoreline welcomes Jenn Lacey to its Portland office as an agent. With a licensed financial background in banking and investments, Lacey specializes in luxury home listings, 55+ communities and first-time home buyers.

Northern Light Mercy Hospital has announced that hip and knee joint replacement experts Stephen Rodrigue, M.D. and Bruce Gomberg, M.D. have joined Northern Light Mercy Orthopedics. Physician assistants Scott Collins, Anne Rolfson and Cody Bothel are also joining the practice, which is located at 20 Northbrook Drive in Falmouth.

The Boulos Company welcomed back Cameron Foster as an associate. Foster, who was an intern at the firm in 2015, has spent the last four years in Washington, D.C., as an integral member of a team facilitating over $22 million in real estate transactions.

Granted

The Maine Theater Fund of the Maine Community Foundation has awarded 17 grants that total $76,829 to support professional and community theaters in the production and presentation of live theater. Grant recipients include: Friends of St. Lawrence Church, Portland, to supplement operating funds for maintenance of the Parish Hall Theater, and Mayo Street Arts, Portland, to renovate the box office and concessions area to ADA standards.

The Maine Aquaculture Association has been awarded a $10,000 Tourism Enterprise Marketing Grant from the Maine Office of Tourism to build the Maine Oyster Trail, with a $10,000 match from the Maine Aquaculture Innovation Center. In collaboration with Maine Sea Grant, MAA will use the funds to build the Maine Oyster Trail, an online guide to help visitors plan oyster experiences that are uniquely Maine. The trail will include oyster farm tours and events, farm stands, raw bars, shucking lessons and opportunities to purchase oysters directly from farmers.

