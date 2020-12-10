Thanks for making tree lighting available online

To the editor,

In a year like no other any of us has ever known, making the decision to cancel the annual Mill Creek HolidayFest Tree Lighting, though prudent and necessary, was deeply disappointing. It is an event that brings the whole community together, literally and figuratively lighting up the season with color, music, and good cheer. It is a bright start to a long winter.

Pivoting quickly, the decision was made to put on the event virtually. Partners made plans, assumed duties, created a framework – and voila. On the event’s traditional date of first Friday, Dec. 4, at 6 p.m., our community got to see and hear Mill Creek Park come to life yet again with undiminished holiday brightness.

Thank you to all the partners in this unusual venture; the city of South Portland, South Portland Parks, Recreation, and Waterfront, South Portland/Cape Elizabeth Community Chamber of Commerce, South Portland School Department, Rotary Club of South Portland/Cape Elizabeth and our local businesses and organizations.

Special thanks go to South Portland Cable TV for creating the video, which is still available for viewing on SPCTV and the Chamber Facebook page. There are links on the Facebook page and at SPCTV. We are particularly pleased to hear that more of our friends and neighbors, who before could not be physically in the park, could “attend” the celebration from the comfort of their homes.

We are so fortunate to live in a community that keeps the interests and welfare of its citizens as a top priority. Groups and organizations band together to help provide resources for those in need, and with the City as a leader, help create beauty and joy at all times of the year.

Alice Goodwin, president

South Portland/Cape Elizabeth Community Chamber of Commerce

Send questions/comments to the editors.