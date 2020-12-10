GORHAM — The town’s longtime police Det. Lawrence Fearon retired Dec. 4 after a ceremony and parade that included cruisers from Gorham and neighboring towns along with other Public Safety vehicles in Little Falls.

Fearon served the town for 39 years, first as a patrol officer before becoming a detective.

In a retirement ceremony outside the station, Fearon received several gifts from the department, including a gold badge and his first Gorham service weapon.

In parting, he recognized fellow officers as friends and posed for photos with them.

“Be safe out there,” he said.

Fearon joined the Gorham force as a patrol officer in November 1981 after beginning his career with Portland Police Department in November 1980.

“The Gorham Police Department would like to thank Detective Lawrence Fearon for his 39 years of dedicated service to our community and his 4o years of service to the law enforcement profession,” Chief Christopher Sanborn said in a news release.

He served as Gorham’s firearms instructor for many years, Sanborn said. Retired Gorham Police Chief Ronald Shepard, now a town councilor, appointed Fearon as a detective in 2004.

Fearon worked for six chiefs. Edmund Hagan hired Fearon.

“I can remember the day Larry was hired,” Shepard said in last week’s Town Council meeting. “I wish you the best in retirement.”

Town Councilor Jim Hager thanked Fearon for his “dedication and service” to the town.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: