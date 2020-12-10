The Boston Red Sox added another minor league pitcher to the organization on Thursday, drafting Garrett Whitlock from the New York Yankees with the fourth overall pick in the Rule 5 draft.

Whitlock, 24, is a 6-foot-5 right-hander who is coming off Tommy John surgery. He posted a 3.07 ERA with 57 strikeouts and 18 walks in 70 1/3 innings for Double-A Trenton in 2019.

“We are willing to take this pick knowing we’re going to have to carry him the entire year,” said Sox vice president of scouting Gus Quattlebaum. “We think now that he’s healthy, he’ll be able to carry a real load, whether it be out of the pen or in the rotation, if need be.”

Whitlock’s biggest strength is inducing ground balls.

“He keeps the ball on the ground,” Quattlebaum said. “So the way we defend, the way we shift, I think that can play well in our hands, where he can keep the ball on the ground, especially with the way balls are flying out at an alarming rate.”

Pittsburgh took right-hander Jose Soriano from the Los Angeles Angels with the first of 18 picks in the major league phase of the draft – for players not protected on 40-man rosters.

Like Whitlock, Soriano missed last season while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

A team pays $100,000 to the club it selects a player from but must keep him on its active roster for all of next season or put him on waivers. Then, if he clears, he must be offered back to the previous club for $50,000.

In the minor league portion of the draft, the Red Sox selected Double-A first baseman Tyreque Reed from the Texas Rangers and Double-A right-hander Kaleb Ort from the Yankees.

PHILLIES: Dave Dombrowski, the former team president of the Red Sox, is on the verge of becoming Philadelphia’s president of baseball operations, according to a report by The Athletic.

The Phillies haven’t made the playoffs in nine straight seasons, including the last two since they signed Bryce Harper to a 13-year, $330-million contract.

They now find themselves in a position without much financial flexibility, leaving what is thought to be minimal wiggle room to add talent, and their farm system is ranked among the worst in baseball.

WHITE SOX: Outfielder Adam Eaton is returning to Chicago, finalizing a one-year contract that guarantees $8 million.

Eaton gets $7 million next season, and the White Sox have an $8.5 million option for 2022 with a $1 million buyout.

Eaton played for the White Sox from 2014-16 before he was dealt to the Washington Nationals in a trade for three pitchers, including Lucas Giolito. The Nationals declined their option on Eaton for 2021 after he hit .226 in 41 games this past season.

TRADE: Infielder Nate Lowe was traded from the AL champion Tampa Bay Rays to the Texas Rangers in a deal that included four minor leaguers – one going to the Rangers and three going to the Rays.

Lowe, 25, hit .224 with four homers and 11 RBI in 21 games this past season. A first baseman and third baseman, he has a .251 average with 11 homers and 30 RBI in two seasons.

