DAMARISCOTTA — River Arts Gallery has unveiled a large exhibition of 400 works of art for the holiday-themed show that will cap its year.

“Holiday Shop” features artwork and fine crafts by artists from across the state. The walls are full, the pedestals are all in use and the gallery has been decorated for the spirit of the holiday season.

Artists have priced all their works at or below $100 to create a festive show of affordable artwork. Some of River Arts’ most notable artists are participating and have created works specially priced for this show. Among the 100 artists represented in “Holiday Shop” are Sara Gagan (landscape painting), Jaap Helder (abstract painting), John and Jill Butke (landscape painting and woolen scarves), Helen Warner (alcohol ink), Gerd Koehler (photographs), Tom Raymond (wooden bowls), Bernadette de Cesare (oil paintings), Duane Lowe (nature photography), Roger Panek (copper fish), Ann Slocum (assemblage sculpture), Doreen Nardone (oil painting) and many other familiar and talented artists.

Ann Clowe of Rockland, who keeps the River Arts’ window boxes seasonally updated and decorates the gallery for the holidays, has created opulent wreaths that are available for purchase. Deborah Shappelle of Rockland, who hand painted the elegant gallery windows, also has her still life paintings for sale in this show.

River Arts is a nonprofit arts organization that relies upon the work of volunteers to serve artists and audiences. The “Holiday Shop” at 36 Elm St, Damariscotta, is open now and continues through Jan. 2, 2021. Gallery hours are Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, call River Arts at (207) 563-6868 or visit the website, riverartsme.org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: