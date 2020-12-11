Tree lighting canceled

Curbside only

The Gray Public Library has moved to curbside service only. In-person browsing will be suspended until further notice. For further details or to request materials through the online catalog, email [email protected] or call 657-4110.

In need

Gray New Gloucester Caring Community is offering Christmas assistance. This year, they will be handling holiday assistance paper free in an effort to reduce contact. Email [email protected] or call Christina at 233-0838 for help with your request. Be prepared to provide proof of residency, as this program only serves the GNG community.

The Gray Community Food Pantry is open and has food for those in need with curbside pickup from 12:30-3 p.m. the first and third Fridays of the month. If you are in need, contact Donna Rand at 671-4458 or [email protected] Food donations are appreciated –particularly sweet bread mixes, condiments, holiday foods, jelly/jams, coffee, mac and cheese and paper products.

Mural design contest

Help create new works of public art for the Town of Gray by submitting original designs to the Community Economic Development Committee . Conceptual designs using copyrighted photos, images or slogans will be disqualified. Suggested themes include lakes/loons, Maine Wildlife Park animals, pollinators, Pennell Clock, Libby Hill Forest Trails, recycling or seasonal image of Gray (e.g. ice fishing, hunting, etc.).

You may submit more than one entry. All submissions become property of the Town of Gray’s Community Economic Development Committee. Entries are accepted until Jan. 1, 2021.

Winning designs will receive $100 cash prize, awarded by the end of February 2021. The committee will award up to four winning entries to be painted on boards by the artists and placed on sections of the wooden fence at Town Hall or other locations in town (TBA) by late spring 2021. The committee will provide exterior paint, supplies and choice of colors.

Send an electronic image of your design to [email protected] and include your first and last name, parent/guardian contact information (if applicable) and town, and if applicable, include your grade level. Contest is open to all ages.

Community playground

The Town of Gray received a Community Development Block Grant for a new community playground located behind the basketball court at Newbegin Gym.

The playground will be ADA accessible and suitable for children ages 4-12. Included in the grant will be shaded areas to sit or have a picnic, recycling bins, water fountain, raised perennial flower planters, security cameras and possibly a few lights. The estimated completion date is fall 2021.

Gray Historical Society

The Gray Historical Society store is now open for holiday shopping and they’ve dropped the price on some of your favorite items. Visit grayhistorical.org/ghs-store/ for details.

Christmas trees

Gray Fire Rescue Annual Christmas Tree Sale is on now until sold out. They are at Gray True Value, 97 Shaker Road, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, but you can buy tree any day of the week. $35 each.

Spaghetti time

A Post 86 Family Spaghetti Fundraiser is this Saturday, Dec. 12, 4-6 p.m. Proceeds will help Jamie Amergian-Arey, who suffered a life-altering stroke on Oct. 11 and needs the community’s help. $10 per meal, to go or eat in (only 36 settings available and entry is with a mask). Meal includes spaghetti, meatballs and bread.

Equine connection workshop

Explore the basic elements of connecting and communicating with a horse and learning a calming technique at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12. Learn how to use your own energy to facilitate releases of tension in the horse with the Masterson Method Bladder Meridian Technique. This is a ground-based, hands-on, no-riding workshop, with horses provided by Red Lion Farm. Call Red Lion Farm, 11 Totten Road, at 485-2330 to register. Cost is $60 to participate and $20 to audit. Minimum age is 14, limited to eight participants. Bring your own lunch and a chair, if possible.

Marilyn Keating-Porcaro can be contacted at [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: