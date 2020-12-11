Alberta Hope Judkins DeBiasio 1927 – 2020 BRUNSWICK – Alberta Hope Judkins DeBiasio, 93, died Monday Dec. 7, 2020 at her home surrounded by family. She was born July 18, 1927 on Orr’s Island, a daughter of Preston and Nellie Wilson Judkins. She attended Orr’s Island schools and graduated from Brunswick High School. She married Andrew H. DeBiasio on Oct. 2, 1948 in Topsham. Mr. DeBiasio died in July 2016. Mrs. DeBiasio enjoyed nothing more than her children and family. She enjoyed passing down traditions and picking out special cards for family and friends. She always made sure her table was decorated for special occasions. She especially enjoyed picnics at the front shore and spending time with family and friends on Orr’s Island. She was predeceased by her husband; her four brothers, Marshall Judkins, Carelton Judkins, Ralph Judkins, Kenneth Judkins, her sister, Florence Wilson; a granddaughter, Kimberly Hope Lermond. She is survived by her daughters, Susan Lermond of Brunswick, Jane Lowell of Freeport; a granddaughter, Bethany McCarthy and her husband Patrick of Topsham; two great-grandchildren who she was especially proud of, Andrew and Alyssa McCarthy of Topsham; a cousin Dorothy Haley Ellis; and longtime family friend, Jackie Blood; several nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to visit 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12 at the Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal St., Brunswick. Attendees are expected to abide by health safety guidelines including masks and observing physical distancing. A private family funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13. For those wishing to attend virtually, a live webcast will be accessible through Mrs. DeBiasio’s tribute wall, 15 minutes prior to the service at http://www.brackettfh.com. Interment in New Meadows Cemetery, Brunswick will be postponed until spring.

