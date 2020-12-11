GOLF

Hinako Shibuno shot a 3-over 74 at the U.S. Women’s Open in Houston, and will take a one-shot lead into Sunday’s final round.

American Amy Olson, who nearly holed out from the 17th fairway and shot a 71 that felt much lower, is one shot back as Shibuno, at 4-under 209, bids to become the first player since Se Ri Pak in 1998 to win majors for her first two LPGA Tour victories. Shibuno won the Women’s British Open last year.

Eight players were separated by four shots going into the final round, a group that includes Lydia Ko (72) and Texas senior Kaitlyn Papp, who played in the final group with Shibuno and held her own until dropping two shots over the last three holes for a 74. They were at even-par 213, along with 19-year-old Yealimi Noh (72) and Megan Khang (74).

EUROPEAN TOUR: Patrick Reed rolled in an 8-foot birdie putt at the last hole to move into a three-way tie for the third-round lead at the World Tour Championship on Saturday in Dubai, keeping him on track to become the first American to finish a season as the European Tour’s No. 1 player.

Reed, who shot 1-under 71, was tied with Englishmen Laurie Canter (68) and Matt Fitzpatrick (69) at 11 under par overall in the season-ending event at Jumeirah Golf Estates. Reed leads the Race to Dubai standings and will be assured of winning what was formerly known as the Order of Merit title with a victory.

Reed, Canter and Fitzpatrick all birdied No. 18 to break free of a logjam that saw seven players tied at 10 under about 30 minutes before the end of the round.

SKIING

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP: Marta Bassino got her second straight giant slalom victory, winning in Courchevel, France, and Mikaela Shiffrin placed fourth in her return to the event after an 11-month gap.

Shiffrin had been third-fastest in the morning and was again quick in the top sections before losing time in the lower part of a course slowed by steady falling snow. She finished 1.70 behind Bassino. The American star skied straight out of the finish area without looking back at the big screen broadcasting her run. There were no fans at the race in the upscale French Alps resort.

Shiffrin, the 2018 Olympic champion in giant slalom, last raced the event in the World Cup in January. That was just before the death of her father and the spreading coronavirus pandemic which ended the season early.

A back injury forced her to skip the season-opening giant slalom won by Bassino at Soelden, Austria, in October.

MEN’S WORLD CUP: At age 32, Swiss skier Mauro Caviezel got the first win of his late-blooming career in a super-G in Val d’Isere, France.

Caviezel topped a podium with two racers getting their first career top-3 finishes. He was 0.10 seconds faster than Adrian Smiseth Sejersted of Norway and 0.54 clear of Austrian Christian Walder.

FOOTBALL

NFL: Miami’s leading rusher, Myles Gaskin, went the COVID-19 list, a blow to the playoff-contending team on the eve of its game against Kansas City.

With running backs Matt Breida (COVID-19 list) and Salvon Ahmed (shoulder) already sidelined, DeAndre Washington and Patrick Laird are expected to get the bulk of the carries against the Chiefs. Miami elevated running back Elijah McGuire for the game, along with tight end Chris Myarick and defensive end Tyshun Render.

The Dolphins rank last in the NFL with an average of 3.7 yards per carry.

• The Cleveland Browns won’t have top cornerback Denzel Ward for Monday’s matchup against Baltimore as he continues to be slowed by a calf strain.

The team also still doesn’t know if starting tight end Austin Hooper will be ready after he missed his second straight practice Saturday with a neck injury and is listed as questionable.

• Detroit Lions defensive end Everson Griffen was placed on the COVID-19 list a day before he was expected to play a key role against Green Bay.

• Running back Justin Jackson has been activated off injured reserve by the Chargers after missing four games with a knee injury.

BASEBALL

MLB: Free agent catcher James McCann and the New York Mets are close to completing a $40 million, four-year contract as the team continues to upgrade its roster under new owner Steve Cohen.

McCann was an All-Star with the White Sox in 2019 when he hit .273 with 18 home runs and 60 RBI. He batted .289 with seven homers and 15 RBI for Chicago this year in 31 games while splitting time with Yasmani Grandal during the pandemic-shortened season.

