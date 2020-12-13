In Ralph Bunche Park, across from the United Nations on 42nd Street in New York City, is “The Isaiah Wall.”

Inscribed on the wall are the words of Isaiah 2, Verse 4, “They shall beat their swords into plowshares, and their spears into pruning hooks; nation shall not lift up sword against nation, neither shall they learn war anymore.” This is the promise of a world at peace. These words also inspired the Charter of the United Nations.

Isaiah promises no more national conflicts threatening life and no need for hypervigilance disturbing life’s tranquility. I maintain this mindset despite what I see on the mass media.

I gained this from the Holy Bible. From Genesis to Revelation, we see human struggles are lived out. However, the promise remains. The world begins with peace in Genesis and ends with peace in Revelation. We need this peace within: peace with others nationally and peace globally. Peace ensures life.

It is time for America to relearn peace. Despite our differences, we are all Americans hoping for a united peace. The Gospel of Matthew, Chapter 5, Verse 9, says, “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called sons (daughters) of God.”

Peace is challenging, but obtainable. This is the challenge of peace.

James Weathersby

Augusta

