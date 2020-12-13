What do you call it when a president of the United States loses a fair and legal election by over 7 million popular votes and 74 Electoral College votes, but refuses to concede the election or even acknowledge the win of his opponent for more than five weeks?

Not only that, he calls for countless recounts of the votes in the districts he lost … that don’t reveal fraud; brings over 35 lawsuits to try to overturn the will of the people … that fail or are dropped, yet continues to declare in public and in private that he “won, big” and that his opponent stole the election?

What are post-election rallies that incite violence against people who just did their jobs fairly, attempt to make government officials illegally change electors’ votes and social media postings that blatantly lie about the election, causing insecurity to our democracy, problems for the next president and joy to America’s enemies?

My Webster’s dictionary defines it as “Sedition: incitement of, resistance to, or insurrection against lawful authority … (Sedition) implies … inciting commotion or resistance to authority, but without overt acts of violence or betrayal … . ”

Julie Stackpole

Thomaston

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: