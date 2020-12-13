LISBON – Gary Charles Grant, 69, formerly of Portland, died on Dec. 5, 2020 in Lisbon. Gary had been a resident of The Lamp Memory Care Center and died from complications of dementia.

Gary was predeceased by his mother, Greta E. Grant of Portland and his father, Marvin Grant of St. John, New Brunswick.

Gary, a sweet and kind soul is survived by his loving brother, R. Wayne Grant of Union with whom he spent many happy hours.

Gary was a long-time employee of Jordan Meats, Portland and was a congregant at First Baptist Church, Portland.

Arrangements by Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. A memorial service will be held for Gary at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

