BOYS’ TEAM

BRANDON SALWAY—WAYNFLETE SOCCER

Just when you think Waynflete’s boys’ soccer program doesn’t have another triumphant level to reach, the Flyers take the pitch and accomplish something they’ve never done before.

This fall, the two-time defending Class C state champions weren’t able to go for a three-peat, as the soccer season was abbreviated and no postseason was held due to COVID-19 restrictions, but Waynflete still managed to win all 10 of its games, with nearly half of those victories coming over Class A foes from the city of Portland.

The Flyers have left no doubt that they’re one of the state’s premier programs. Regardless of class. And that starts at the top, so in the aftermath of another transcendent campaign, The Forecaster is once again naming Brandon Salway our Portland edition Fall Coach of the Year, of a boys’ team.

Salway was also selected in 2011, 2018 and 2019.

Salway took over the Flyers’ program in 1989 and year-in, year-out, has them fundamentally strong, as sportsmanlike as they are talented and the wins simply keep piling up.

Twice this fall, Waynflete beat Cheverus and the Flyers also knocked off Deering and Portland. They beat five other teams as well (downing North Yarmouth Academy twice), including a thrilling come-from-behind victory at Greely, to go 10-0. Waynflete scored 45 goals and conceded just 12.

In a season full of highlights, the longest lasting came Oct. 30, when the Flyers beat Sacopee Valley, 6-0, to give Salway his 300th career win.

“The schedule was tough this season, but this group wanted to play at a high level,” Salway said. “I think this group had fun. We played a lot of good teams this year and we just wouldn’t be denied.”

A juggernaut senior class is departing, but rest assured, Waynflete will be winning games and making memories again in 2021.

That’s just the way it’s been since Brandon Salway, our Portland edition boys’ team Fall Coach of the Year, turned Waynflete into a program that others can only emulate.

Prior winners:

2019 Brandon Salway (Waynflete soccer)

2018 Brandon Salway (Waynflete soccer)

2017 Rocco Frenzilli (Portland soccer)

2016 Frank Myatt (Deering cross country)

2015 Jason Jackson (Deering football)

2014 Colin Minte (Cheverus soccer)

2013 Rocco Frenzilli (Portland soccer)

2012 John Wolfgram (Cheverus football)

2011 Brandon Salway (Waynflete soccer)

2010 Rocco Frenzilli (Portland soccer)

2009 John Wolfgram (Cheverus football)

2008 Billy Goodman (Deering golf)

2007 Andy LeFebvre (Deering soccer)

2006 John Simpson (Cheverus cross country)

2005 Jim Ouellette (Cheverus golf)

2004 Mike Bailey (Portland football)

GIRLS’ TEAM

CRAIG ROBERTS—CHEVERUS SOCCER

After graduating some of the best players in program history, Cheverus’ girls’ soccer team was expected to come back to the pack this fall.

Instead, the Stags remained one of the most competitive teams around and enjoyed another triumphant season.

Cheverus is always in the mix under Craig Roberts’ leadership and for leading the Stags to a better-than-predicted campaign, Roberts gets The Forecaster’s nod as our Portland edition Fall Coach of the Year, of a girls’ team.

Roberts also was named Coach of the Year in 2016.

Roberts played soccer at Greely and Bowdoin College, served as an assistant with championship Cape Elizabeth girls’ teams in the 1990s, later became a college ref and coached at the youth level before inheriting the Cheverus job in 2013.

Roberts led the Stags to the playoffs every season from 2013 through 2019 and to an undefeated regular season last fall (Cheverus lost to Scarborough in the regional final for the second consecutive season).

This fall, the Stags had to replace standouts Emma Gallant and Lauren Jordan, among others, and stumbled in their second game, losing to Portland, 1-0, but Cheverus soon hit its stride and went 8-1-1 (tying Gorham) and in its next-to-last game, the Stags avenged their loss, beating Portland by a 1-0 score.

“I’m proud of the girls and their competitiveness and their resilience after losing so many players last year,” said Roberts, who teaches social studies at Scarborough High School. “To have one of the better records, I’m just really proud of what they’ve accomplished. This year’s team has a little bit of a chip on their shoulder to show we can still compete. That’s showed up in every practice and almost every game. I’m happy we ended on a winning note, but sad because I would have loved to have more time with this group. I’m sad to see our seniors go. They’ve been such a great group.”

Cheverus will poised to be a top contender again in 2021 and it’s only a matter of time before the Stags break through and go all the way.

That’s because Craig Roberts, our Portland edition Fall girls’ team Coach of the Year, has put the pieces in place for consistent greatness and he always gets the most out of his roster.

Prior winners:

2019 Curtis Chapin (Portland soccer)

2018 Amethyst Hersom (Deering field hockey)

2017 Larry Nichols (Deering volleyball)

2016 Craig Roberts (Cheverus soccer)

2015 Amy Ashley (Cheverus field hockey)

2014 Arthur Mosen (Portland soccer)

2013 Todd Dominski (Waynflete soccer)

2012 Todd Dominski (Waynflete soccer)

2011 Beth Arsenault (Portland field hockey)

2010 Noelle Surette (Waynflete field hockey)

2009 Amy McMullin (Cheverus field hockey)

2008 Ziggy Gillespie (Waynflete cross country)

2007 Patsy Fowler (Cheverus field hockey)

2006 Dave Levasseur (Portland soccer)

2005 Tim Donovan (McAuley cross country)

2004 Jon Shardlow (Waynflete soccer)

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: