BOYS’ TEAM

MARK DIAZ—SCARBOROUGH SOCCER

Another successful season is in the books for Scarborough’s boys’ soccer program.

The Red Storm had a pair of blemishes in a 10-game campaign, but when all was said and done, they finished strong and could stake their claim as one of the best teams in the state.

We’ll never know if Scarborough was championship-caliber, but the fact that the Red Storm are in that discussion every year is because of the program that longtime coach Mark Diaz has established.

And for creating a juggernaut and navigating a challenging campaign in winning style, Mark Diaz gets The Forecaster’s nod as our Southern edition Fall Coach of the Year, of a boys’ team.

Diaz was also selected in 2003, 2005, 2008 and 2013.

Diaz, a Madawaska native who played soccer and hockey in high school, has been the boys’ soccer coach (as well as physical education teacher) at Scarborough High School since 1999. He won a Class B title in a first season and the Red Storm added Class A crowns in 2005, 2008, 2009, 2012 and 2013 (and lost in the state final in 2003, 2006 and 2015).

There was no hardware on the line this fall, due to COVID-19 abbreviating the regular season and no postseason being held, but Scarborough managed to go 8-1-1, won its final five outings and outscored the opposition, 20-5. The Red Storm boasted a smothering defense and a balanced, opportunistic offense.

“I think we would have had a shot to get to the big game, but we’re fortunate to get all 10 games in,” said Diaz, who now has 283 victories in 22 seasons at Scarborough. “We feel like we have some depth and we’ll be solid next year too.”

That’s one of the safest bets around. Mark Diaz, our Southern edition boys’ team Fall Coach of the Year, has Scarborough in the title hunt on an annual basis and that will remain the case as long as he’s at the helm.

Prior winners:

2019 Aaron Filieo (South Portland football)

2018 Jim Harmon (Scarborough cross country)

2017 Lance Johnson (Scarborough football)

2016 Lance Johnson (Scarborough football)

2015 Chris Whitney (Cape Elizabeth golf)

2014 Mike Murphy (Scarborough golf)

2013 Mark Diaz (Scarborough soccer)

2012 Derek Veilleux (Cape Elizabeth cross country)

2011 Steve Stinson (South Portland football)

2010 Lance Johnson (Scarborough football)

2009 Aaron Filieo (Cape Elizabeth football)

2008 Mark Diaz (Scarborough soccer)

2007 Steve Stinson (South Portland football)

2006 Aaron Filieo (Cape Elizabeth football)

2005 Mark Diaz (Scarborough soccer)

2004 Jim Harmon (Scarborough cross country)

2003 Mark Diaz (Scarborough soccer)

2002 Jack Flynn (Scarborough football)

2001 Jack Flynn (Scarborough football)

GIRLS’ TEAM

KERRY MARIELLO—SCARBOROUGH FIELD HOCKEY

Scarborough’s field hockey team entered the 2020 campaign in a situation that most programs would consider a rebuilding year.

Some rebuilding year.

While Kerry Mariello, the Red Storm’s longtime coach had some work to do, filling holes and getting younger players up to speed, you’d never know it by Scarborough’s play on the field, as the Red Storm went 7-2, with both losses coming in overtime.

Scarborough’s program can never be overlooked and its greatness is due in large part to the passion and commitment of Kerry Mariello, who gets The Forecaster’s nod as our Southern edition Fall Coach of the Year, of a girls’ team.

Mariello was also selected in 2004, 2007 and 2009.

Mariello played field hockey at Biddeford and won a Class A state title in 1991. She also played basketball and softball in high school and went on to play field hockey at Plymouth State. Mariello took over the Scarborough program in 2002 and it wasn’t long before the Red Storm were contending for hardware. Scarborough lost to Skowhegan in overtime in the 2008 Class A state final, but reversed that result the following year, winning a championship for the first time in program history. After losing to Skowhegan in the 2012 and 2013 state games, the Red Storm beat Skowhegan in 2014 for a second crown.

Mariello has won 229 games in her 19 seasons and this fall was one of her finest. Seemingly every game, one, two or three young players would score their first varsity goal and Scarborough would go on to a victory. The Red Storm twice lost in OT to Cheverus, but each time erased a two-goal second half deficit.

Mariello, who teaches physical education and health at Scarborough High School, will have a more seasoned team in 2021 and that will likely create sleepless nights for opposing coaches.

Kerry Mariello, our Southern edition Fall girls’ team Coach of the Year, has a dazzling coaching resume and whether her team is veteran and expected to win or raw and seemingly beatable, the end result is greatness. Year after year.

Prior winners:

2019 Mike Farley (Scarborough soccer)

2018 Graham Forsyth (Cape Elizabeth soccer)

2017 Sarah Boeckel (Cape Elizabeth volleyball)

2016 Maura Bisogni (Cape Elizabeth field hockey)

2015 Jon Roberts (Scarborough volleyball)

2014 Sarah Boeckel (Cape Elizabeth volleyball)

2013 Craig Fannan (Cape Elizabeth soccer)

2012 Mike Farley (Scarborough soccer)

2011 Jon Roberts (Scarborough volleyball)

2010 Mike Farley (Scarborough soccer)

2009 Kerry Mariello (Scarborough field hockey)

2008 Ron Kelly (Scarborough cross country)

2007 Kerry Mariello (Scarborough field hockey)

2006 Jody King (Scarborough volleyball)

2005 Mary Ann Doss (Cape Elizabeth cross country)

2004 Kerry Mariello (Scarborough field hockey)

2003 Mary Ann Doss (Cape Elizabeth cross country)

2002 Maureen Curran (South Portland field hockey)

2001 Erin McLaughlin (Scarborough field hockey)

