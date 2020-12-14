A host of Alphabet services were knocked offline Monday in a worldwide outage spanning the tech giant’s major platforms – including YouTube, Google Drive and Gmail – suspending work and school accounts for tens of millions of users.

Google blamed an “internal storage quota issue” for the outage that its workplace status dashboard showed began at 6:55 a.m. Eastern time for all of its listed services: Gmail, Google Calendar, Google Drive, Google Docs, Google Sheets, Google Slides, Google Sites, Google Groups, Google Hangouts, Google Chat, Google Meet, Google Vault, Currents, Google Forms, Google Cloud Search, Google Keep, Google Tasks, Google Voice, Admin Console, Google Analytics, App Maker, Google Maps, Blogger, Google Sync for Mobile and Classroom. Google search functions were not affected.

Roughly 45 minutes later, the dashboard issued a status message indicating all services were back online for most affected users. The company later apologized for the disruption in an emailed statement and said it would “conduct a thorough follow up review to ensure this problem cannot recur in the future.”

Though brief, the outage underscores the tech power’s influence in day-to-day life, especially during the pandemic, which rapidly accelerated the move to teleworking and remote learning worldwide in the effort to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Users and outage trackers such as DownDetector reported access issues on Google’s platforms in the United States, India, Mexico, Finland, Japan and the United Kingdom.

YouTube users were greeted by error messages in the form of a cartoon monkey with a hammer and the words “Something went wrong.” The hashtag #YouTubeDown began trending on Twitter within minutes.

“I’m sitting here in the dark in my toddler’s room because the light is controlled by @Google Home,” one Twitter user posted. “Rethinking … a lot right now.”

Alphabet’s combined platforms boast billions of global users, though it’s unclear how many were affected by the outages.

According to Kentik, which analyzes flow data showing volumes of traffic from its online customers, YouTube’s traffic dipped to 56 percent during its lowest point of volume on Monday.

Doug Madory, the director of Internet analysis at Kentik, said the problem with user authentication seemed to degrade over time, rather than malfunction instantaneously.

“It looks like the pipes to the Internet were up and fine,” Madory said. “It seems to relate to authentication … but I don’t know if that’s the root cause.”