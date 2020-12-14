An emotional Mikaela Shiffrin won her first World Cup ski race since the death of her father nearly a year ago, protecting her first-run lead in Monday’s giant slalom at Courcheval, France, and finishing 0.82 seconds ahead of Federica Brignone. Former world champion Tessa Worley was 1.09 behind in third place in the sun-splashed French Alps.

It was Shiffrin’s first victory since January – one week before the death of her father.

Returning to Europe to compete this season, the American skier has spoken of her feelings of sadness and anger, and often searching for motivation. She was at first subdued Monday after crossing the line and seeing she had secured her 67th World Cup victory, tying her for third on the all-time list.

When her name was announced over the loudspeakers at the post-race podium ceremony, Shiffrin crouched in the snow and appeared to be sobbing. She conducted a television interview minutes later and initially was unable to compose her words.

“It’s pretty hard to explain. Ninety-five percent of me felt that I couldn’t do it and then just a small bit of me at the right time and I was …,” Shiffrin said, her words trailing away. “It’s crazy to be back here.”

She was greeted in the finish area by Brignone, who won the overall World Cup title last season after Shiffrin stopped racing to be with her family in Colorado.

Brignone was in third place after the morning run and had a fast second run going. After a mistake at a left-hand turn, she slid and recovered her balance with much of her left arm scraping the snow.

Shiffrin’s father, Jeff, was a familiar figure on the World Cup circuit, often attending and photographing his daughter’s races. Her mother, Eileen, is part of her coaching and support team and came to hug her daughter after the race.

“I definitely didn’t ski alone today,” Shiffrin told ORF. “I had a lot of strength from a lot of people. It’s a bit bittersweet.”

BASKETBALL

NBA: The Detroit Pistons waived guard LiAngelo Ball and forwards Louis King and Anthony Lamb. The Pistons announced the moves Monday. King played on a two-way contract with the Pistons last season. Lamb and Ball were signed earlier this month.

Ball is the brother of New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball and Charlotte Hornets lottery pick LaMelo Ball. LiAngelo Ball entered the 2018 NBA draft and was not selected.

TENNIS

MATCH FIXING: Algerian tennis player Aymen Ikhlef was banned for life Monday and fined $100,000 for match-fixing offenses.

The Tennis Integrity Unit said Ikhlef committed 10 breaches of the Tennis Anti-Corruption Program, including four instances of match-fixing.

The 23-year-old Ikhlef, who had a highest ATP singles ranking of No. 1,739, on three occasions failed to “report a corrupt approach,” twice solicited other players “not to use their best efforts,” and failed to cooperate with the investigation, the TIU said.

