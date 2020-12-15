R. Russell Maylone 1940 — 2020 BATH – Russell Maylone died on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 at his home in Bath, surrounded by his wife Sandy Whiteley, his brother Peter of Syracuse, and his sister Patricia Testa of Tonawanda, N.Y. He was 80 years old. Russell was born in Brockton, Mass. to Roger and Betty (Russell) Maylone. He grew up in North Syracuse and graduated from Syracuse University in 1961. After earning a master’s degree from the University of Washington, he worked in the Rare Book Department at the Free Library of Philadelphia. In 1969 he moved to Evanston, Ill., where he was Curator of Special Collections (rare books and manuscripts) for 37 years at the Northwestern University Library. He and his wife moved to Bath in 2009. His great-grandmother, Mary Harding Russell, was born in Bath and her brother, George Harding, was the architect of the Patten Free Library. Russell is survived by his wife; a son Christopher of Chicago from his first marriage, and his daughter Cybele Maylone and her husband Steven Seltz of Ridgefield, Conn., and their two daughters. He is also survived by his brother and sister; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Bill of Denver in 2020. Russell had served on the board of Sagadahoc Preservation, Inc. and was a corporator at the Patten Free Library. Memorial gifts may be made to the: Patten Free Library 33 Summer St. Bath, ME 04530

