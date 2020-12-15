WINDHAM — Residents will have to wait another month for the installation of a traffic light at the high crash intersection of Route 202 and Falmouth Road.

The completion has been delayed from Dec. 31 to Feb. 1 because a contractor installed “inadequate components that must be replaced, Sen. Bill Diamond, D-Windham, and Reps. Mark Bryant, D-Windham, and Patrick Corey, R-Windham, announced in a press release.

This is the second time the project has been delayed; DOT project manager Jerry Dostie said in October that the July start date was pushed back to October after production of some necessary parts was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

