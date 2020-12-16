Embark Restaurant has opened for in-house dining from 4-9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, Dec. 10, at 61 Maine St., the former home of Henry & Marty. The interior has been redesigned with booths to accommodate social distancing. The menu is quite unique, with starters that include Pesto Flatbread, Pork Belly Lollipops and Swedish Meatball, with prices from $5 to $16. Entrees include French Dip Sandwich ($16); Paella with Scallops, Spanish Chorizo, Artichokes and Haricot Vert ($30); and Duck Confit Cassoulet ($28). A full bar is available to complement your dinner. Reservations are not required but recommended at 844-8591.

Holiday meals available

Many local restaurants and retailers are preparing meals to be picked up or delivered and cooked or heated at home. The prepping is already done but the fragrances are yours to enjoy.

Royal River Grill House in Yarmouth offers a three-course meal for four to six people at $270. It includes Caesar salad, prime rib, garlic mashed potatoes, brussels sprouts, roasted beets and a holiday dessert box. Order by Sunday, Dec. 20 for pick up on Wednesday, Dec 23 at RoyalRiverGrillHouse.com.

Wild Oats Café, Bakery, Deli at Brunswick Landing has an extensive a la carte menu of hors d’oeuvres, entrees of pot roast or turkey, many side dishes, including Tourtière (French Canadian pie of pork and beef), a variety of pies and cakes and baked goods in the morning. Order by Dec 20 for pick up on Dec 23 at WildOatsBakery.com/holiday. Each online order will receive a $5 gift card.

Rosemont Markets throughout the area, including Falmouth, offer a selection of holiday meats, including Pineland Farms prime rib roast, Maine Family Farms pork roasts, lamb from Stoneheart Farms and Maine-ly poultry. Again, order by Dec. 20 for pick up on Dec. 23 or 24, or in-home delivery in the Portland area at RosemontMarket.com.

Senza Scarpe Farm in Brunswick has a menu of pastries and baked goods. Among the offerings is a Chocolate Lovers Platter ($24) filled with triple chocolate espresso cookies, chocolate hazelnut brownies, chocolate-dipped macaroons and butter crunch almond toffee. Gluten-free is available upon request. They also have Panettone, an Italian holiday yeast bread with dried fruits ($12). Order by Saturday, Dec. 19 for pick up on Dec. 23. [email protected] or (617) 838-2080.

Schoolhouse 1913 in Harpswell has a three-course menu for two for $90, with a choice of lamb shepherd’s pie, Yankee Pot Roast or lemon-herb marinated pork loin along with a starter, sides and dessert. Order by Friday, Dec. 18 and pick up on Dec. 24. Contact [email protected] A portion of the proceeds of every meal will go to the Harpswell Santa Fund.

Bow Street Market in Freeport has a varied selection of entrée meats, including duck, goose and pheasant. Order now for pick up from Dec. 20-27. Visit BowStreetMarket.com.

Pineland Farms in New Gloucester has fresh, local turkeys for pre-order in addition to house-made rolls, quiches and pies. Turkeys are $4.79/lb. Visit PinelandFarms.org.

Clarification

Maine Beer Company in Freeport will release Wolfe’s Neck IPA on December 21 and Black Barn Program No. 18 Imperial Stout on December 28. Black Barn Program No. 17 was released on Dec. 14 (not Dec. 17).

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: