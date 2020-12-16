SOCCER

Soccer competitions can start trials next month to allow extra substitutes when a player is suspected of having a concussion after the sport’s rule-making panel approved the move Wednesday.

The International Football Association Board said the “extensive trials” will be allowed with a focus that “if in doubt, the player is withdrawn.” The English Football Association has previously said it could use the rule in FA Cup men’s and women’s games, which resume next month.

Teams will be allowed a permanent substitution in concussion cases, with the player involved not allowed to return later in the game. The aim is to remove the incentive to keep a concussed player on the field and to discourage rushed medical assessments.

ENGLAND: Richarlison scored his first Premier League goal in nearly three months to lead Everton to a 2-0 win at Leicester.

Everton climbed up to fifth place, one point behind third-place Southampton and Leicester.

• Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ended his longest run without a Premier League goal for Arsenal to salvage a 1-1 draw against Southampton, ensuring his team avoided losing five straight top-flight home games for the first time in its 134-year history.

GERMANY: Robert Lewandowski scored twice to give Bayern Munich a 2-1 win over Wolfsburg, but Bayer Leverkusen stayed atop the Bundesliga with a 4-0 victory over Cologne.

ITALY: Pierre Kalulu helped AC Milan maintain its unbeaten league record, as his late equalizer snatched a 2-2 draw at Genoa.

Milan remained in first place but saw its advantage cut from three points to one over Inter Milan, which beat 10-man Napoli, 1-0.

• Federico Chiesa scored his first league goal for Juventus, but the nine-time Serie A champion was held to a 1-1 draw by Atalanta after Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »