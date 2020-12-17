Carlow assigned committee

Newly elected Rep. Nathan Carlow, R-Buxton, has been appointed to serve on the Joint Standing Committee on Energy, Utilities, and Technology.

In a statement, Carlow said the “appointment to this committee will allow me to proactively fight for broadband, sustainable energy, and power companies that work for Maine people.”

Carlow said he is looking forward to working on a bipartisan basis.

A thank you

Joann Groder, director of Buxton Community Food Co-op, said this week that dentist Joel Doyon of Tory Hill Dental is donating a “tableful” of hats and mittens for Christmas.

Doyon also donated a big supply of food to help fill Thanksgiving baskets as did the Hollis Lions Club, Groder said.

