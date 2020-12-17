Historical calendars
Westbrook Historical Society calendars for 2021 are available for $10 at the society in the community center, 426 Bridge St. The calendar depicts then and now photos.
The Historical Society is open from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays and Saturdays. It can be reached by calling 854-5588.
