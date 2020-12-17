Gorham/Westbrook/Windham Triad recently donated $250 to My Place Teen Center in Westbrook. Pictured from left are Michelle York of Westbrook Housing; Doris Ames, Triad; Donna Dwyer, MPTC; Buffy Houp, Triad; and Sgt. Ted Hatch, Gorham Police Department. Triad is a senior residents’ support group of elder providers and police enforcement to improve safety and quality of life for seniors. Courtesy / Buffy Houp

Historical calendars

Westbrook Historical Society calendars for 2021 are available for $10 at the society in the community center, 426 Bridge St. The calendar depicts then and now photos.

The Historical Society is open from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays and Saturdays. It can be reached by calling 854-5588.

 

 

 

 

 

 

