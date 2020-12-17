BIDDEFORD — Garrett G. Potvin, 31, died suddenly at his home in Old Orchard Beach on Dec. 3, 2020.

Born on July 28, 1989, in Biddeford, he was the son of Guy G. Potvin and Kimberly K. Barone. He was educated by the Saco Public School System and graduated from the Massabesic High School in 2007, he later went on in his education and received an associate’s degree in Synthetic Fabrication.

Garrett was a proud fisherman; he once caught a 27” Brown Trout which fed his entire family during that trip. He was a passionate photographer, his medium being Black and White, the texture and contrast of simple objects in this composition fascinated him. Aside from his hobbies, Garrett loved animals of all shapes and sizes, but he especially appreciated cats and dogs. Garrett is described as being the funniest and kindest guy in the room, he was always known throughout his life as being a happy camper. He was the kind of person who found comfort and purpose in being helpful to and considerate of others. He was a former Boy Scout with Pack #311; it was there that he learned the important lessons that he would eventually pass on to his children. He also enjoyed skateboarding and snowboarding.

Garrett is survived by: his parents; his stepfather, Ronald Barone; his father’s partner, Lynne Shaw; his devoted brother to Jesse J. Potvin; and his children, Jackson, James and Jacob. Garrett’s memory is to be treasured by a host of aunts, uncles and cousins. He will always be remembered by his friends as the happy-go-lucky and helpful friend that he was.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Animal Welfare Society at 46 Holland Road, Kennebunk, ME 04043. Services for Garrett will be held by the family once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

“Give a Hoot”

