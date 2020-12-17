Saco Maine Street celebrated Small Business Saturday on Nov. 28 in a big way.

The third annual “Shop Small” event was held outside this year in the courtyard next to the Saco Scoop. Along with the Saco Bucks give-away the day featured a huge, fuzzy, inflated teddy bear whose arms moved to hug both young and old for a fun photo opportunity, and festive Christmas music. Even Mayor Bill Doyle, joined in.

Held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the organization gave away free $5 Saco Bucks Certificates which were sponsored by many local businesses.

“We gave away almost 250 of $5 cards which are good at more than 31 Saco Main Street businesses who participated, ” said Saco Maine Street Executive Director Rob Biggs.

Some of the featured merchants were CIA Cafe, Community Pharmacy, Quiero Cafe, Whimsical Maine boutique, Vic & Wit’s wine shop and Sugar Mama. There were plenty of businesses to choose from. The gift cards were good for 12 days.

There were lots of smiles and well wishes from passersby and residents. Several expressed heartfelt thanks, saying they truly appreciated the effort and energy put into continuing this tradition and others on Saco Main Street.

Saco Main Street is a 501c3 nonprofit association that supports the downtown’s economic and cultural vitality through community efforts and events in the area.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: