Did you know that a horrific factory fire in New York City in 1911 led indirectly to the creation of the Social Security Administration? Did you know that the person behind the enactment of child labor laws spent most of her childhood summers in Damariscotta, Maine? Did you know that 180,000 African-Americans fought for the Union side in the Civil War, representing about ten percent of the total force? Did you know that postcards showing photos of lynchings were often sold as souvenirs in the early 1900s? These are just some of the interesting things I learned while taking two fine courses on Zoom this fall offered by the Midcoast Senior College.

In “The Life and Legacy of Frances Perkins,” we learned about the extraordinary impact of Francis Perkins, FDR’s Secretary of Labor and the first woman ever to serve in a presidential cabinet. This amazing woman made remarkable progress on behalf of average Americans while fighting the patriarchal system and overcoming the resistance of many corporate and government leaders. I highly recommend the primary text for the course: “The Woman Behind the New Deal: The Life and Legacy of Frances Perkins — Social Security, Unemployment Insurance, and the Minimum Wage” by Kirstin Downey.

In “African-Americans: The Civil War and Aftermath,” we learned that while the Civil War resolved some issues related to slavery, it left most issues related to the role and status of African-Americans unresolved. A series of presentations by different individuals covered everything from slavery and emancipation to post-Reconstruction “Jim Crow” practices and the struggle for civil rights during the 20th century. The overriding message: while we have come a long way since the Civil War, we have a long way to go to achieve true equality for African-Americans in our society. (Note: These lectures can now be seen for free online. Go to the website shown at the end of this article.)

Donna Marshall, Executive Director of the Midcoast Senior College along with the Board of Directors of the organization, had to reimagine MSC’s mode of delivery in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Every course had to be held remotely until circumstances permitted in-person classes. “We knew we had to keep providing educational options to meet the needs of seniors with curious minds,” she explains. They decided to offer eight weeks of remote learning courses in the fall. Enrollment remained strong, in spite of the change in the mode of delivery. Midcoast Senior College offered 26 courses this fall, representing 561 student sign-ups. (Many students took more than one course.)

Fueled by the success of the Fall Term, MSC has exciting plans for 2021. Winter Wisdom will feature a free five-week weekly lecture series in January/early February. These include: “Music as a Form of Community in the Time of Covid,” “Universal Basic Income (UBI) in a Post Pandemic World,” “Remembering Topsham,” “The Vikings Raids in Ireland: 790-1000,” and “The Great White Fleet: Black Sailors, Unions and Racism on the Palmer Schooners.”

About eight four-week courses will be offered in February, and a combination of four-week and eight-week courses will be offered in the spring. Future conditions will determine whether and when MSC can begin offering in-person classes again.

Incidentally, seniors can also participate at no cost in one of the three special interest clubs, featuring Shakespeare, writing and current events. (See web site for details.)

The challenges of continuing to serve the educational needs of seniors during the pandemic have produced some positive findings. Driven by the quest for learning, area seniors have proven themselves ready and willing to tackle the technical challenges of taking courses remotely. Moreover, some lecturers prefer the opportunity to teach classes from home to having to travel to a classroom. In the future, it may be possible for MSC to partner with other senior college organizations in Maine, thereby expanding the number of offerings available.

It’s heartening to know that so many senior citizens in the midcoast region retain their joy of learning and discovery. Thanks to the Midcoast Senior College for continuing to offer this priceless gift, course after course, term after term, year after year.

For further information on future Midcoast Senior College offerings, go to www.midcoastseniorcollege.org.

David Treadwell, a Brunswick writer, welcomes commentary and suggestions for future “Just a Little Old” columns. [email protected]

