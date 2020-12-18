An upstate New York man spent 10 hours trapped in his car after a snowplow buried his vehicle under four feet of snow, authorities said.

Police received several 911 calls Thursday about a driver who went off the road along State Route 17C and needed help in Owego, a town in western New York just a few miles from the Pennsylvania border, authorities said.

However, despite several attempts to find the car, no one could locate it. Sgt. Jason Cawley of the New York State Police learned about the calls, and went on a hunt for the wayward vehicle.

As he was driving, he spotted several mailboxes sticking out of the snow piled along the side of the road, officials said. He dug through the snow to check addresses, and suddenly uncovered a window.

On the other side of the glass was Kevin Kresen, 58, who had been calling 911 from inside the buried automobile.

The Candor man suffered from hypothermia and frostbite due to the freezing temperatures. His vehicle had no heat because of a broken belt, police said.

He was taken to Lourdes Hospital and treated for his conditions.

The region around Owego was pummeled with snow during Tuesday’s storm, receiving about 40 inches, according to local reports.

