One year into the global COVID-19 pandemic, we have all learned a great deal about resilience, patience, and the value of reliable information.

We are humbled by what the world’s essential employees have faced and what they continue to overcome. They protect our communities and our property; they ensure our children maintain access to high-quality education; and they tirelessly care for our sick loved ones. If we’re not saluting them every day, it’s never too late to start.

At Scarborough Public Library, we are constantly thinking about access to information and what constitutes an “essential” service. And while a library will never rise to the level of a hospital and a librarian may never face the challenges of a paramedic, we hear now more than ever that our organization is a community lifeline that truly makes a difference no matter what is going on in the world.

Few institutions rival the public impact of libraries. They’re fluid spaces — adapting to changes in the way people gather, learn, communicate, socialize, and age. Public libraries are community incubators, converting information consumers into information producers. They’re innovative, resilient, responsive, and perhaps most importantly, they are relevant. To stay relevant over the nine months of the pandemic, the Scarborough Public Library has reimagined the delivery of nearly every service we offer, and we are prepared to keep adapting in the coming weeks and months as necessary. In recognizing how many people depend on our institution, we have focused on adjusting the definition of “access” to fit with our new reality.

Today:

It is possible to come inside and browse the collection. Masks are required, distance and hand sanitizing protocols are in place, and visits are limited to 15 minutes.

We have created a computer lab in our meeting room, where members of the public can use a computer for 30 minutes at a time and access other office services including copying, printing, scanning, and faxing. The lab and the rest of the equipment are cleaned carefully and frequently throughout the day.

Curbside pickup is working like clockwork for those who cannot come inside. It is possible to arrange for curbside pickup from a landline; a mobile phone is not required. Materials are requested by library users through the online catalog and over telephone and email. Call 883-4723, option 4 to request materials and, option 2 to reach Curbside Pickup.

Our WiFi signal now reaches farther than ever, allowing people 24/7 access to vital information and services from the parking lot. The digital services that were expanded in the early part of the pandemic to maximize home access to library services continue to experience robust usage. The [email protected] link on the Library’s homepage provides the details.

Being able to keep the lights on and doors open has certainly been a challenge — one that required difficult decisions such as staffing furloughs and applying for the Payroll Protection Plan. But by balancing our security with the public need for safety, we learned a lot about our nonprofit organization and the courageous, dedicated people who carry forward a legacy that dates back to 1899. We focused on doing what’s right for our community and now have tremendous momentum heading into 2021.

If we are to continue to make that difference, we need your help.

On Nov. 20, Scarborough Public Library kicked off our annual fund campaign with a goal of raising $52,000 to make up lost revenue and to bolster our facility and services through June 2021. As you know, providing the myriad services of a library at no cost to patrons requires a strong partnership with the Town of Scarborough as well as extraordinary commitment and creativity from our staff and volunteers.

Please consider making a contribution to our annual campaign so we can continue to be the information and social hub that Scarborough wants, needs, and deserves. You can donate at www.scarboroughlibrary.org/giving/financial. Your tax-deductible gift will help ensure another year of service that unites us in our desire for information, camaraderie, and support — all “essential” elements in our book. And trust us, we know a thing or two about books.

Call 883-4723, option 4 (for adults), and option 3 (for youth) to learn more about the best ways for you to access shared resources at the Scarborough Public Library. We are committed to welcoming you safely: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

