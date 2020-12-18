SCARBOROUGH — For people who want to use Scarborough Public Library services or borrow materials but are hesitant about going out in the pandemic, there are a variety of ways that library staff are making materials accessible.

The library is currently open for curbside pickup, 15-minute browsing and limited computer access, said Director Nancy Crowell and Lucy Jackson Norvell, coordinator of programming and communications.

Jackson Norvell said the Scarborough Public Library wants to invite people who don’t have a mobile phone to borrow through the curbside pickup service, allowing patrons to select what they want through email, [email protected], the online Minerva catalogue or over the phone, and then come to the library at a later time to collect the materials.

People can call 883-4723 for borrowing recommendations, the library website said. The curbside program is open six days a week, for library card holders.

The library knows that not everyone has access to a cell phone; patrons can call 396-6271 via landline and set up a pickup time, Jackson Norvell said. This gives librarians and staff a heads-up to prep materials for their arrival.

“They can call from a landline and tell us when they want to come and pick up and estimate a time, and we will look for them,” she said.

In-person browsing is also an option, Jackson Norvell said. Time is limited to 15 minutes, and masks are required.

Many patrons were unaware that this service has been available since July, Crowell said. Some who have discovered this option have expressed appreciation to staff.

“I keep hearing patrons as they leave saying, ‘Thank you for being open. Thank you for being safe,'” she said.

The Scarborough Public Library was one of the first libraries in the area to reopen for public browsing, Crowell said. Staff moved furniture around for open spaces.

Patrons enjoy “seeing other humans, touching real books, and being able to have a spontaneous adventure,” she said.

Safety is a priority, Crowell said. The Scarborough Public Library is ready to adjust as needed for health and safety concerns.

“Even if we do revert to curbside-only, we’ll try to have access,” she said.

For people who may not feel ready yet to go out, the library has expanded its virtual catalogue, which contains e-books and movies, Jackson Norvell said. Librarians also host virtual readings and events over YouTube.

Children who enjoyed the library’s read-aloud events can still do so from within their homes, Jackson Norvell said. People can go to scarboroughlibrary.org/youth to see what kinds of virtual events are coming up. Activity kits, which children pick up at the library to take home, have also become popular.

Besides borrowing materials, another service that makes people visit the library, both before the pandemic and now, is computer access, Jackson Norvell said. Half-hour computer lab shifts are available, and if one wishes to guarantee themselves a spot, they may call 396-6276.

She said if someone has an outstanding need that may require a longer shift on the computer, arrangements can be made. For example, if a student needs to take an online test, which may take longer than 30 minutes, they can still do that on a library computer.

“People can have access to a copier, and a lot of people use the copier, and a public printer,” Jackson Norvell said. “We’ve ordered special keyboards and mice that can be washed.”

Not everyone has access to the internet at home, so the library’s ability to offer that helps benefit those who may need to complete homework assignments, complete job applications or complete an online test, she said.

The older population has been having a difficult time through this year, Jackson Norvell said. The library wants to be available to everyone.

“It’s been a long pandemic, especially for the elderly, who are more isolated and concerned about safety,” she said.

For more information about the library, people can visit scarboroughlibrary.org.

