In his Dec. 13 column, Jim Fossel proclaims that new ideas are needed to contain the COVID-19 spread and revitalize the economy. Yet he does not offer any such ideas.

In general, I do not find fault with Fossel’s opinions even though we are not on the same political spectrum, but I do think that complaining about a problem without offering potential solutions to solve it is not constructive.

Additionally, while he dismisses restrictions as failures, he ignores the successful measures Gov. Mills has initiated that did mitigate the virus’ spread when the state’s residents followed her mandates earlier this year. Time and pandemic fatigue has caused that vigilance to wane dramatically with resulting re-intensification of the virus.

It seems to be common sense that if people would continue to abide by the minor inconveniences of masks, distancing and hand washing for as long as is necessary, as Greg Kesich emphasizes in his own Dec. 13 column, Maine could reclaim its position as a leader in combating the pandemic and make everyone safer and healthier. Doing so is a matter of personal responsibility, not a violation of personal rights.

Warner Price

Harpswell

