LOS ANGELES — Francesca Belibi dunked again and scored 15 points, and No. 1 Stanford survived its closest game of the season to beat 10th-ranked UCLA 61-49 on Monday and remain undefeated.

Belibi dunked early in the fourth quarter, a week after becoming the first woman to do so in a collegiate game since former Baylor star Brittney Griner in 2013. Belibi added seven rebounds.

Freshman Cameron Brink added 10 points and nine rebounds for the Cardinal (7-0, 4-0 Pac-12). Kiana Williams had 10 points and was one of four Stanford players with four assists.

Stanford cruised past its first six opponents, winning by a whopping 48.2 points per game while scoring an average of 93.2 points.

But the Cardinal got tested against the Bruins, who took a one-point lead in the second quarter and didn’t trail by double digits until late in the fourth, when Stanford outscored UCLA 18-12.

Michaela Onyenwere scored 19 points and seven rebounds, and Emily Bessoir, a freshman from Germany, added 15 points for the Bruins (5-2, 3-2). They shot just 27% from the floor and were 6 of 28 from 3-point range.

(8) OREGON 69, WASHINGTON STATE 65: Nyara Sabally scored 19 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, and the Ducks (7-0, 5-0 Pac-12) hung on to defeat the Cougars (3-1, 2-1) in Pullman, Washington. The Ducks extended the nation’s longest winning streak to 26 games, dating to last season.

Erin Boley added 18 points and made all five of her 3-point attempts for Oregon (7-0, 5-0 Pac-12), which has the longest winning streak in program history.

Charlisse Leger-Walker scored 20 points for Washington State (3-1, 2-1), which came in following its first win over a ranked opponent since the 2016-17 season. The Cougars beat then- No. 21 Oregon State, 61-55 on Saturday. That loss knocked the Beavers out of the poll for the first time in four seasons.

(11) ARKANSAS 86, ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF 52: Destiny Slocum scored 18 points, Erynn Barnum had a double-double off the bench and the Razorbacks (9-1) rolled to a win over the Golden Lions (1-4) in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

The Razorbacks played their final nonconference game without leading scorer Chelsea Dungee (18.9 points per game), who sat out with a sore knee from a collision in Saturday’s win over Little Rock. She is expected to play when Arkansas goes to Kentucky for the first Southeastern Conference game on New Year’s Eve.

(23) GONZAGA 87, NORTH ALABAMA 57: Twins LeeAnne and Jenn Wirth combined for 28 points, on 13-of-18 shooting, and 22 rebounds to lead the Bulldogs (5-2) to a win over the Lions (1-7) for a two-game sweep in the Holiday Hoops Classic in Las Vegas.

TOP 25: Oregon State’s four-year run in the Top 25 ended Monday when the Beavers fell out of The Associated Press women’s basketball poll for the first time since 2016.

The Beavers had the seventh-longest active streak, being ranked for 76 consecutive weeks dating to Dec. 19, 2016. Oregon State lost its lone game last week, falling to Washington State and dropping out of the poll from No. 21.

While the Beavers’ streak is over, Stanford remained No. 1 for the third consecutive week. Tara VanDerveer became the winningest coach in women’s basketball history, passing the late Pat Summitt, with her 1,099th victory. VanDerveer got her 1,100th victory on Saturday, beating Southern Cal.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

TOP 25: A two-week layoff did nothing to slow down Gonzaga.

The Zags strengthened their grip on the No. 1 spot in The Associated Press college basketball poll, earning 61 of 64 first-place votes from a media panel after knocking off then-No. 3 Iowa.

No. 2 Baylor received the remaining three first-place votes and Kansas moved up two spots to No. 3. Iowa and Villanova rounded out the top five.

MEMPHIS: Penny Hardaway has agreed to a five-year extension worth $12.2 million with Memphis, keeping the third-year coach under contract through April 2026.

Hardaway said in a statement that coaching at Memphis is his dream job and he is thankful for the continued support.

COVID-19: The Syracuse and Buffalo programs are on pause after a member of the Bulls tested positive for COVID-19.

The decisions announced Monday by both teams came after they played Saturday in Syracuse’s Carrier Dome.

The Mid-American Conference school did not reveal who tested positive, except to say that it involved either an athlete, or member of the team’s coaching or support staff. The school was notified of the positive test on Sunday.

It’s unclear how long the pause will last. Buffalo said it will follow NCAA, conference and local health protocols. Contact tracing is underway at Syracuse.

