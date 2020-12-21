Saco police say two Connecticut women have been charged with robbery after they forced a motorist out of a car and drove away in it.

Stefanie Blackman, 39, of Brookfield, Conn., and Hillary King, of New London, Conn., with class-B robbery, a felony.

The alleged carjacking occurred at about 10:42 a.m. Friday on Cutts Avenue in Saco. The vehicle’s owner reported that the two women approached her as she was sitting in the driver’s seat on the side of the road. The women told the victim that they had a weapon and told her to get out of the car.

The victim told police the two women drove off toward Biddeford, and soon after, Biddeford police located the stolen vehicle and arrested Blackman and King, who were found on Cherry Lane.

Det. Sgt. Chris Hardiman said the two women did not have any relationship to the victim, and it appears they were looking for a way to get back to Connecticut.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: