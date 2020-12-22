CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Jay Heath had 16 points, CJ Felder scored 11 of his 14 points in a big first half, and Boston College beat Maine 78-62 on Tuesday to snap a four-game losing streak.

Boston College (2-5) bounced back from its worst home loss in Conte Forum history, losing 101-63 against Syracuse.

BC built a commanding 43-24 lead at the break after closing on a 12-2 run – with six points from Felder. BC’s lead didn’t go below 16 points in the second half. The Eagles forced Maine into 24 turnovers, scoring 28 points, and Makai Ashton-Langford tied his career high with four of BC’s season-high 15 steals.

Wynston Tabbs and James Karnik, a Lehigh transfer, each had 10 points for BC. The Eagles were originally scheduled to play California, but it was canceled after a mutual decision between the schools. Cal also scheduled a last-minute game for Tuesday against Seattle University.

LeChaun DuHart scored 17 of Maine’s first 32 points and finished with 19 points and five 3-pointers. Steph Ingo had 15 points and six rebounds.

Maine (0-3) opened its season last weekend after a 287-day gap between games. The Black Bears missed five potential early-season matchups, including then-No. 4 Virginia, after pausing activities in November.

FLORIDA: Forward Keyontae Johnson is being released from the hospital Tuesday, 10 days after collapsing on the court at Florida State and needing emergency medical attention.

The school released a statement from his family saying, “We continue to be amazed at the pace of his recovery and look forward to spending Christmas together as a family.”

The family added that it will share “any information we think could help others” regarding the cause and extent of Johnson’s illness.

Johnson crumpled to the floor coming out of a timeout on Dec. 12. He was moved to a stretcher and carried to a waiting ambulance as teammates, coaches, staff, fans and others watched in disbelief. He spent two nights at Tallahassee Memorial before being transferred to Gainesville via helicopter with his mother by his side.

Like many of his Florida teammates, Johnson tested positive for COVID-19 during the summer. Although the cause of Johnson’s collapse has not been revealed, the coronavirus can lead to myocarditis, a viral infection of the heart muscle. At its most severe, myocarditis can lead to sudden cardiac arrest and has been a documented cause of death for young, otherwise healthy athletes.

The SEC mandates strict protocols, including rigorous heart testing, before players can be cleared to return to play following positive COVID-19 tests. Florida has postponed four basketball games since Johnson’s collapse. The team is next scheduled to next play on Dec. 30 at Vanderbilt in the SEC opener for both schools.

FOOTBALL

SOUTH CAROLINA: South Carolina’s 2-8 football team won’t be going to a bowl game after pausing team activities due to the novel coronavirus.

The Gamecocks were set to play UAB in the Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa, Florida on Saturday. Instead, the school announced Tuesday it was ending its season. South Carolina Athletic Director Ray Tanner had contacted the bowl and the Southeastern Conference office about the Gamecocks not being able to play. Tanner said the combination of positive COVID-19 tests plus necessary contact tracing made it impossible to compete.

The men’s basketball team paused activities for a second time this month, canceling a game Wednesday night with South Carolina State after its latest round of COVID-19 testing. The Gamecocks already have missed games against Wofford and rival Clemson due to the coronavirus. They returned to practice Saturday after more than a week away from the court and had hoped to resume their schedule against South Carolina State. Instead, the program said it will wait for further testing to determine when it can play.

FLORIDA: Florida received a year of probation and Coach Dan Mullen was sanctioned Tuesday after the school and the NCAA agreed to resolve an infractions case involving impermissible contact with recruits last year.

None of the infractions was deemed Level I, the most serious, but the NCAA said the head coach did not promote an atmosphere of compliance. It did not name Mullen, who has been Florida’s coach since 2018.

Many of the penalties, including reduced evaluation days and number of permissible phones calls to recruits, were implemented earlier this year.

The case went through negotiated resolution, used when the school, individuals involved and NCAA enforcement staff agree on the violations and penalties. In this case, the group agreed infractions occurred between January and March of 2019.

The unidentified assistant coach and Mullen had impermissible in-person contact with a prospect at the prospect’s high school in Seattle, according to the report. The prospect had not yet completed his junior year, making it a Level II violation.

BUFFALO: Jaret Patterson is expected to play against Marshall in the Camellia Bowl on Friday, a week after one of the nation’s leading rushers hurt his right knee.

Coach Lance Leipold said Patterson should be “ready and able to go” after the junior worked out individually on the sideline during practice Tuesday.

