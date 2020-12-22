BRUNSWICK – Mark Wyman Biscoe Sr., 84, passed away peacefully Dec. 19, 2020, surrounded by those who loved him most at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

He was born Aug. 10, 1936, in Boston, the son of Jonathan and Martha Biscoe. Mark graduated from Orono High School and received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Maine.

Mark married the love of his life, Jane E. Quimby, on Aug. 22, 1959, and together they raised three children Mark Jr. (Terry), Andrew (DeAnne), and Katherine.

He is also survived by his sister, Mary Biscoe and seven beloved grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Mark was predeceased by his parents, his two brothers, Jack and Gerald; and his son-in-law, Thomas Turlo.

Mark touched countless lives in his 37-year career as teacher, coach, and administrator at The Fenn School in Concord, Mass. Upon his retirement, his interest in maritime history led to the publication of three books. He enjoyed many volunteer activities in the Midcoast Maine region.

His love for his family was exceeded only by his passion for coaching basketball, mentoring young lives, and his devotion to the Oakland A’s.

A celebration of Mark’s life will be held at a later date.

Friends and Family are invited to share their memories of Mark by visiting his book of memories at http://www.hallfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home, 949 Main Street, Waldoboro, Maine 04572.

Those who wish to remember Mark in a special way, may make gifts in his memory to The Waldoborough Historical Society

P.O. Box 691

Waldoboro, ME 04572 or

The Fenn School

516 Monument Street

Concord, MA 01742

