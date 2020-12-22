But administration officials had negotiated the bill with lawmakers in the final days without explicitly securing Trump’s approval, aides said. He had largely been distracted with overturning the results of the presidential election.

Trump had long wanted to do more than $600 in checks and kept asking aides why they couldn’t agree to a bigger number, an official said.

He released the video on Tuesday after a number of his aides, including Mark Meadows, were already out of town.

As the coronavirus pandemic began to move rapidly through the United States in March, Congress passed a massive $2.2 trillion spending bill to try and limit the economic impact. Many of that law’s measures expired over the course of the year, and the recent spike in new cases – and the end of the November election – sparked a bipartisan coalition to seek a new bill. The measure that passed Congress Monday night included $900 billion in new assistance, ranging from the $600 stimulus checks, enhanced unemployment aid for 11 weeks, small business assistance, and a range of other measures.

Trump’s top economic advisers had not signaled that he was unhappy with the bill. In fact, they had suggested they were quite happy with the way the package came together.

“I am pleased that Congress has passed on an overwhelming bipartisan basis additional critical economic relief for American workers, families and businesses,” Mnuchin tweeted seven hours before Trump’s video was posted.

But not all aides were supportive of the measure, though some kept their criticisms closely held.

Aides who dislike the bill particularly used the fact that some of its unrelated spending provisions included foreign aid as a way to turn Trump against the measure, knowing there are few things he hates more than American money going to other countries.

Virtually all of the complaints Trump made in the four-minute video — including foreign aid agreements, aid to the Kennedy Center, fish management language and more — are not part of the $900 billion covid relief agreement but rather included in other, separately negotiated part of the legislation. This part of the bill is a $1.4 trillion omnibus appropriations bill and a bill authorizing $9.9 billion in water projects. These bills and many others were packaged together into one package.