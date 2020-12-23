A girl, Kinsley Rose Clavette, born to Sandra Wilson and Corey Clavette on Oct. 29, 2020, of West Bath. Siblings: Quintyn York, O’Shyanna York. Grandparents: Jerri and Shawn Williams of West Bath, David Wilson and Heidi Martin of Bowdoinham; Rebecca Randall of Bowdoin.

A girl, Tracy Xie born to Qiaoping Shi and XioLong Xie on December 9, 2020 of Brunswick, Maine. Siblings, Tina and Tiffany.

A boy, Axel Joel Barter born to Robert Scott and Kristen Mae (Lewis) Barter on December 14, 2020 of Boothbay, Maine. Maternal grandparents, Sabrina Bouchard of Topsham, Maine and Gene Michael Lewis of Lisbon, Maine. Paternal grandparents, Kathy Barter of Boothbay Harbor, Maine and Allen Barter of W. Boothbay Harbor, Maine. Great grandparents, Ruth Lewis of Brunswick, Maine and Betty Goulett of Southport, Maine. Sibling, Scarlett Kathryn Barter.

A girl, Hannah Brett Mae Rogers born on December 18, 2020 to Megan R. McCandless and Joseph M. L. Rogers of Wiscasset, Maine. Maternal Grandparents are Valerie McCandless of West Bath, Maine and Kevin McCandless of Bath, Maine. Paternal Grandparents, Margaret Harrington of Wiscasset, Maine and Ron Rogers of Woolwich, Maine. Great Grandparents, Phil and Dorothy Harrington of Woolwich and Rosalie McCandless of Bath, Maine. Siblings, Abigail and Erin.

A girl, Lilliana Mae Buscanera born to Nicholas James and Justine (Fenton) Buscabera on December 19, 2020 of Edgecomb, Maine. Maternal grandparents, Karenelise Otto of Augusta, Maine. Jackie and Linda Fenton of Jonesport, Maine. Paternal grandparents, Deborah and Mark Buscanera of Westport Island, Maine. Sibling, Sophia Buscanera.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: