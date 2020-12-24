Teachers and staff at all six schools that make up RSU 21 received a festive thank you in the form of poinsettias just before the holiday, in recognition of their work. Tom Estabrook, owner of Estabrook Garden Center in Kennebunk and Yarmouth, donated the poinsettias by working with Mike and Stacie Corsie with Terrapin Landscapes of Kennebunkport. Pausing for a photo as the flowers were delivered to Kennebunk Elementary school, from left, were Joey Corsie, Ben Corsie and Dani LaPoint of Terrapin Landscapes, Dale Wing and Mark Barbalias of Estabrook’s, and Chris Harris of Terrapin Landscapes.

