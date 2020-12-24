BIDDEFORD — The City Council has rejected a proposed zoning amendment that would have allowed multi-family dwellings in portions of Biddeford’s I3 commercial industrial and the B2 highway and business zones.

Among the reasons councilors cited for voting down the proposal on Dec. 15 were a pending comprehensive plan, and lack of public input concerning the amendment. Boards have been meeting online since the pandemic began, and while there are public comment periods at meetings and there are public hearings on proposed zoning changes, sometimes there is little or no public participation.

Several councilors said they weren’t necessarily opposed to the proposal, but had reservations about passing it now.

Council President John McCurry asked about public comment during the Planning Board’s public hearing on the matter.

“I don’t know how many attended” the online public hearing, said City Planner Greg Tansley. “I don’t recall anyone speaking.”

“I’m getting tired of the piecemeal zoning changes before the comprehensive plan is finalized,” said Councilor Norman Belanger. “This is not being driven by some sort of statutory change.”

Historically, having residential uses in industrial zones was not something the city had wanted, Belanger said. He said he wasn’t necessarily opposed to the concept, but felt it needed to be more fully investigated and vetted.

Councilor Amy Clearwater agreed.

“We need to have a comprehensive plan and comprehensive rezoning,” said Clearwater, also noting a lack of public input. She said she supports the idea, but planned to vote against it for those reasons.

“Anecdotally we talk about lack of information going to the public … but we don’t consider people being willing to actually look for it,” said Mayor Alan Casavant. “I’m not saying the city is doing a great or perfect job, but in terms of getting information to the general public, you have to have a general public willing to look for that information.”

The zoning change would have allowed multi-family dwellings in I3, considered a gateway zone and major entrance to the city and in B2, which is a more highway-oriented area, according to the city’s zoning ordinances.

“If my memory serves me it was brought to the council because a developer wanted to change something and we said we’d take a look at it, but a look never commits you to saying yes,” said McCurry.

Councilor Stephen St. Cyr said he was neutral on the proposal.

“A part of me has reservations about giving up industrial and business property. On the other hand, we need more housing,” said St Cyr, adding he preferred home ownership, rather than apartments. St. Cyr also said he believed any change should be made in conjunction with the comprehensive plan.

The Planning and Development Department estimated that 1,500 families and individuals are on a waiting list, looking for housing in Biddeford.

While the Planning Board had voted in favor of the proposed zoning change, they noted that along the major corridors of the B2 and I3 zones the commercial uses still dominate and that close to Route 111 and Route 1, the commercial character on the ground floors should remain. The Planning Board also voted to exclude some areas within the two zones from the proposed change, including Alfred Road Business Park, among other parcels.

In the end, the City Council’s vote against the change was unanimous.

As for public comment, when the city’s Planning Board and City Council held regular in person meetings at City Hall, those wishing to speak did so by attending the meeting. Biddeford City Council and the Planning Board, among other city boards and committees, have been conducting their public meetings online for much of the pandemic as have most municipalities in York County, which has caused some issues with receiving public input.

Members of the public may attend the online meetings and speak, just as they would at a live meeting. As well, they may email councilors with their comment, or leave a voicemail comment by 4 p.m. on the day the board meets. Instructions for how to watch and participate in virtual meetings are at https://www.biddefordmaine.org/3018/Virtual-Meetings

